Bret Harte golf wraps up its 2019 season

The Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team had its season come to an end at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V golf championship Monday afternoon at Auburn Valley Golf Course. The young Bullfrog squad finished the day with a team score of 620.
Bear River finished first (483), followed by Ripon (488), Hughson (541), Colfax (573), Escalon (586), Hilmar (601), Argonaut (606), Livingston (607), Union Mine (609), Liberty Ranch (618) and Bret Harte.
“This year is one I will never forget,” Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby said. “We went from not knowing if we would have a team for Emma (Canepa) to finish her senior year with, to having these seven wonderful freshmen join the team. Starting from scratch and seeing these young ladies do as well as they did is just something you read about in fairy tales.”
In her final day as a Bret Harte golfer, senior Emma Canepa once again led the Bullfrogs by shooting a team-low 102. Canepa was coming off a third-place performance (previously reported as a second-place performance) at the Valley Foothill League North Tournament where she shot a 91.
Mackenzie Carroll shot a 116, Carly Hickman carded a 119, Sophia Ruff finished with a 136, Makenna Robertson shot a 147 and Trinity Kekai-Acedo finished the afternoon by shooting a 180.
“This has been a very exciting year for sure,” Winsby said. “There are only more great things to come with this group of wonderful young ladies over the next three years and I can’t wait.”
Bret Harte’s final record was 7-9.