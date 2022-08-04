Some simple few ideas to make life just a little better

Guy Dossi

I think we can all agree that there is room for improvement, not only individually but also as a society. Regardless of what your stance is on politics, religion, or the culture at large, there are many ways to improve the world.

I know that it can feel nearly impossible for one person to change the world. When I think that way, I try to remind myself that while I might not do something that the world will notice, I can do little things to not only make myself a better person, but to also make life for those around me a little more enjoyable. And hopefully, a ripple effect will take place.

