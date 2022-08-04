Some simple few ideas to make life just a little better

I think we can all agree that there is room for improvement, not only individually but also as a society. Regardless of what your stance is on politics, religion, or the culture at large, there are many ways to improve the world.
I know that it can feel nearly impossible for one person to change the world. When I think that way, I try to remind myself that while I might not do something that the world will notice, I can do little things to not only make myself a better person, but to also make life for those around me a little more enjoyable. And hopefully, a ripple effect will take place.
Here are some of my ideas of things that can help make the world a better place, one person at a time.
1.) Return your shopping carts. I know that might not seem like a very big deal, but it’s something that is so simple to do. Think about all the times that you go to the grocery store and look for parking spots, and you see one that is meant just for you. As you pull into the vacant spot, what do you see? A shopping cart that has been carelessly left there by some shopper who was in too big of a hurry to return the cart to its rightful resting spot.
And of those carts left unattended, sometimes a gust of wind will move the carts from park to drive, and its journey doesn’t end until it smacks into the side of a parked car. And I’ve heard people say, “There are people whose job it is to collect the carts.” Yes, that is true. But that doesn’t mean we can’t make things a little easier for them. Just because a bathroom has a janitor who cleans it doesn’t mean that it’s OK to urinate on the floor, right? So, remember, do the right thing and return your shopping cart.
2.) Figure out what you are going to order before you get to the front of the line. It’s amazing how many times I’ve been standing in line at a baseball game or a concert waiting to get food or something to drink, and the person in front of me is oblivious to their surroundings. We’ve been in line for 10 minutes, and it’s not until the clerk calls them to the register that they think it’s time for them to glance at the menu. They always say the same thing: “What do I want?”
And I know that we’ve all been in this situation. Maybe it’s at Starbucks, a burger joint or a taco truck, but without fail there is someone who is blind to the menu until there is no longer someone in front of them. There is no penalty or extra fee applied to your order if you plan ahead and figure out what you want to purchase before reaching the front of the line. It moves things along and will make you a more enjoyable person to be around.
3.) Use your turn signal. With each car, truck, SUV or van, there is this wonderful feature that comes standard, and that’s a turn signal. For some, this is viewed as an optional device rather than a must for every turn. There are some who use the bar sticking out from the steering wheel as an accessory to hold something rather than to alert fellow drivers to their next move.
I know that it is physically demanding to push up or down on that little lever, but I assure you that it makes life for everyone on the road better. The point of this device is to give drivers an idea as to your next move. Are you going right or left? Because we are still unable to read the minds of strangers, that next move is always an unknown. But by simply using that signal, it alleviates the worry for fellow motorists and can lead to a safer and more enjoyable driving experience for all.
4.) Rewind your VHS tapes. OK, maybe this one only applies to those who are still living in 1996. But please, be kind and rewind. We’ve all received a VHS that hasn’t been rewound. So do the right thing and rewind your tape.
5.) Don’t yell “FREE BIRD!” I played live music for 15 years and did hundreds of shows. And during that time I realized that there are only three certainties in life: death, taxes and someone thinking it’s funny to yell “Free Bird” at a band. Yes, perhaps that particular heckle was humorous the first, second or even third time it was yelled to a random band on a Friday night. But by now, it has lost what little humor it had and just lets everyone in the room know which person has had too much to drink or doesn’t have any real friends to let them know that they are being stupid.
It’s like going to a comedy show and yelling, “GET-ER-DONE” in the middle of the set. Yes, there was a comedian who had get-er-done as a catchphrase, but that doesn’t apply to any other person who has told a joke. That line has nothing to do with the comedian, just like “Free Bird” has nothing to do with 99.9% of bands. It’s not funny. It’s not clever. It’s not original. Let’s all be better than yelling “Free Bird.”
6.) Don’t stand up on a plane the moment it touches land. I am not a fan of flying. I’m too tall, and I can never sleep on planes, so the whole time I’m uncomfortable and semi-agitated. And I’m sure I’m not alone with those feelings.
And yet, without fail, the moment the wheels of the plane touch the ground, people leap out of their seats and try to grab their belongings as if only a select few will be admitted to vacate the aircraft, while the rest of us will be forced to live on the plane and create our own new way of life like in “Lord of the Flies.”
The second one person stands up, it’s like a shockwave goes through the plane, and people start to freak out that they might not be the first person to leave. And what does this do? It creates a traffic jam, and people are left standing around for much longer than necessary. So, when the plane lands, just relax and understand that everyone wants to leave. Doing things in a calm and orderly fashion will yield the best results.
7.) Stop trying to make pizza healthy. There are some foods that are just not meant to be healthy, and pizza is one of them. And that’s why pizza is so special. It’s not good for us, and yet we accept that knowledge and devour it anyway. But there are people out there who feel that pizza should be made as healthy as possible. Trying to make pizza healthy is like putting two scoops of chocolate ice cream on a salad; it defeats the purpose.
Pizza is supposed to be cheesy and greasy. You are supposed to eat one too many slices and not feel good afterwards. And yet you always want more pizza. Please allow this beautiful Italian creation to remain the way it was meant to be—unhealthy and delicious.
Now, these guidelines to making the world a better place are not set in stone but rather just suggestions from one imperfect person to another. But I think that if applied correctly, humanity will move in a positive direction. You’re welcome.