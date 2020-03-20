Luck needed now more than ever

Our March holiday of St. Patrick’s Day has come and gone and feels as if it never happened. With this bizarre weather, the cancellation of Irish Day in downtown Murphys and the worldwide pandemic of the novel coronavirus, the thought of leprechauns, rainbows, four-leaf clovers and a pot of gold has been put on the back burner. This green spring holiday just isn’t the same this year and it doesn’t have its usual charm.
And did I just mention green and spring? As I look out the window, I see none of that. It feels more like the cold of winter, with snowflakes the size of quarters falling from the sky, blanketing the ground below. It’s hard to believe it’s March, but I guess we were bound to get a winter storm at some point this year. We need the rain and snow and it only means when we do get the green grass of spring, it will be lusher and last longer. I just wish things were slightly normal, at least with the weather.
When I booked my schedule for this week months ago, I could have never imagined the conditions to be this way. We dreamed of and anticipated shallow-water fishing, comfortable weather and sunny hillsides full of wildlife activity. But instead, we’re bundled up and focusing our efforts on winter fishing, like we have been for the past few months.
Now the odd weather is something that will come and go and I’m sure we will find some normality in the weeks to come. However, this virus and worldwide pandemic is unsettling to say the least. With all the uncertainty and lack of security that is looming over the world, we need something to go in our favor. Maybe it will take just a little luck to get us back on track. Maybe when the snow melts and spring finally arrives, we will be able to step outside for a breath of fresh air and a deep sigh of relief.
So, maybe this year we won’t get to celebrate with others by drinking green beers out of plastic cups, and maybe we won’t chase any leprechauns or find rainbows leading to the pot of gold. Maybe we will be stuck inside looking out at snow-covered hills, trying to prevent a global disaster instead of frolicking through the tall green grass. But if there is one way that we can collectively celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, it is by hoping for good fortune and may the luck of the Irish be on our side. As a community, nation, society and existence we could use a little luck about now.
John Liechty is the owner of Xperience Fishing Guide Service in Angels Camp. Contact John at 743-9932.