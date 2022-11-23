Kaela Dishion named as CCAA Runner of the Year

TURLOCK – Kaela Dishion continues to run in the right direction. The Bret Harte High School graduate is nearing the end of her outstanding cross country career at California State University, Stanislaus.
And when Dishion hangs up her running shoes for good, she may go down as being one of the most decorated female runners in the history of the school.
For the second year in a row, Dishion helped lead Stanislaus State’s women’s cross country team to a California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) championship. And, for the second year in a row, Dishion was named as the CCAA Runner of the Year.
To outsiders, it may come as a surprise that Dishion was able to capture the top award for a second consecutive year. But to Stanislaus State head coach Darren Holman, he expects nothing less from such a strong and determined runner.
“Yes, it is amazing, but I will say that it’s not unexpected,” said Holman, who was also named as the CCAA Women’s Cross Country Coach of the Year. “I think that Kaela and I both knew that if she put together some consistent training that over time, we’d see some great things and I know that’s what our hope was. We are definitely blessed to have it happening, but I think that both of us feel like it was something that we were shooting for and was definitely a goal of ours.”
At the CCAA cross country championship meet, Dishion and her Stanislaus teammates, which includes former Calaveras High School standout Katarina Borchin, placed first overall with a score of 39, which was 13 points ahead of Chico, who placed second. As a team, Stanislaus State’s average time in the 6k race was 21.49. Individually, Dishion led the pack and placed first in front of 93 other runners with her time of 20:54.4.
“Everybody was just ecstatic, and some people were crying,” Dishion said about winning the CCAA championship for a second year in a row. “The other fifth-year senior (Najwa Chouati) has been working so hard and she’s in the same position as me with it being her last cross country season. Everyone was beyond happy, and we realized that we did it, but at the same time, we understood that we still needed to do it at regionals. We also want to perform our best at nationals, so we were very happy, but we weren’t just settling for that.”
After celebrating the CCAA championship victory on Nov. 5, the Warriors returned to action on Nov. 19 at the NCAA Division II West Region Cross Country Championship at Montana State University in Billings. And in staying true to form, Stanislaus took first by just two points over Chico with an average time of 21.40. Dishion had a fifth-place time of 21:13.8 and was named as an all-region runner.
“Our performance in Montana really showed me a different side of cross country running,” Dishion said. “I had an off day due to sickness, but my teammates really stepped up and performed to the best of their abilities. The younger girls are truly the ones who won this race for us. I’ve been learning more and more about the sport in my time here at Stan, but this race really showed me how rewarding it is to be a part of a team. We hope to continue rewriting the record books in Seattle in two weeks.”
A sensational senior year
After accomplishing so much as a junior, Dishion wondered just how she and her team could possibly run it back and duplicate their success from 2021. And only a few months before her first race of her senior year, Dishion began to realize how difficult it would be to repeat as champions, and she began to worry about the upcoming season.
“That kind of took place this summer as early as June or July,” Dishion said. “I was reflecting about this being my last cross country season and it’s my last block of summer training going into a season, and I just realized that, oh wait, we won conference last year and we won regionals last year and I won both individually and we made it to nationals, and we were in the top 12 in the country. That all clicked all a sudden and I realized that means that we have to do it again. Nobody wants to go backwards. You want to keep progressing and getting better.”
For some athletes, getting to the top of the mountain once is enough. But there are very few who are willing to make the grueling climb for a second time. Holman was confident that even after such a successful junior season that Dishion had what it takes to lead her team back up the mountain.
“It’s always a balance with athletes to make them feel like they accomplished a lot, but at the same time without hurting their feelings, you have to let them know that they still have a lot of room to improve,” Holman said. “We were able to do that over the past couple of years by expressing that we were really happy with what she had accomplished, but at the same time, allowing her to progress and know that she has big things in the future and that’s what we are continuing to do with this season. She’s having a great season, but she has many more years ahead of her to improve even more.”
To say that Dishion picked up right where she left off following her junior year would be untrue. Dishion began her senior season miles ahead of where she ended the previous year. And before she helped capture another CCAA championship, Dishion was named the CCAA Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week three times. She is the first female runner to get the award three times since 2016.
“It was really an honor, and I was very happy to receive all those awards,” Dishion said. “Right around when that happened, I started to have a little bit of a dip in my emotions in terms of almost having imposter syndrome. I was psyching myself out a little bit going into conference, and I was having to remind myself how well we are doing and how well I am doing and how well I am feeling. It’s just been so shocking to see how great we are doing and the leaps that we’ve made this year and it’s been hard to understand that I’m actually doing it.”
While Dishion enjoyed each successful meet, she tried to relish every moment she had with her teammates, both in competitions and while training. With this being her final cross country season, Dishion wanted to soak in as much of it as possible.
“It’s been an emotional season, but that’s what makes it special,” Dishion said. “It’s my last cross country season and I’ve just been trying to take in every race with all my teammates and just enjoy it because I know that I’m not going to get to this specifically again.”
Holman has been around distance runners his whole life and he knows what it takes to be great. And while Dishion has natural abilities that make her a terrific runner, the success she has accomplished has not come without hard work and dedication that goes further back than just her time at Stanislaus.
“What people don’t see is that her accomplishments this year and last year are products of 13 years of hard work,” Holman said. “I really do think that the consistency and the training that she’s done practically most of her life is actually really showing now and I think that’s what a lot of people don’t understand. This did not just happen; it’s a lot of hard work over a decade.”
While running at Bret Harte, Dishion never envisioned herself being at the spot in her running career that she’s currently at. And she also knows that if younger runners are willing to put in the work, they will also find success.
“It goes to show just how powerful anybody can be as an individual without necessarily realizing it,” Dishion said. “When I was at Bret Harte, I had no idea that I’d be in the spot where I am today. It’s a reminder that you should do everything as hard as you can with full intentions and to give your all into everything you do, because you don’t know how you would later be affecting the people who come down the line or people around you. You don’t really know until you look back.”
Although she has not competed as a Bullfrog since graduating in the spring of 2018, she stays in touch with former coaches and keeps an eye on current runners. Dishion knows what it’s like to be a high school runner and being unsure of what the next step will be, and she tries to make herself available to the Bullfrog runners who may need some advice or guidance from a seasoned veteran and from someone who was once in their shoes.
“I’m fully supportive of Bret Harte,” Dishion said. “I talk to some of their athletes and sometimes they’ll ask me questions, or I’ll go to a league meet if I’m home to support them. It’s been really awesome still having that connection and knowing that I’m doing my best to set an example for all of them, whether or not I know them personally. From Bret Harte specifically, the No. 1 thing that my coaches Keith Maurer, (Jon) Byrnes and Vicky (Johnson) taught me is that whatever you do and wherever you end up, just make sure that you are enjoying it and the rest will follow and that’s the message that I try to send out to everyone else.”
Dishion has just one more race left as a Stanislaus State cross country runner, and it couldn’t be any bigger. After winning the regional title, Dishion and the No. 8-ranked Warriors will head back to the NCAA Division II National Women’s Cross Country Championships, which will take place on Dec. 2 in Washington.
Regardless of how the championship meet plays out, Dishion could not be more grateful for her time as a Stanislaus State cross country runner.
“It’s just been nothing short of amazing,” Dishion said. “To finish my cross country career here with Darren and the girls here is special because a lot of them are local. He’s taking these local girls who are often overlooked and not really well developed and he’s making them some of the best in the state and the country and that’s just really awesome for us to experience and the surrounding communities to experience. And obviously, the winning and the accolades is just the cherry on top. But what’s been really special is the people who I’m doing this with.”
Dishion is a fifth-year senior and will run track in the spring before graduating. She hopes to return to Stanislaus State in the fall to get her masters in marriage and family therapy. While in grad school, she will have one final year of track and field eligibility because of losing out a year because of COVID-19. After she’s done with her schooling, Dishion plans on being a marriage and family therapist.