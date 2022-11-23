 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story hot
Stanislaus State Cross Country
Running to History

Kaela Dishion named as CCAA Runner of the Year

'What people don’t see is that her accomplishments this year and last year are products of 13 years of hard work' – Stanislaus State head coach Darren Holman

  • Updated
  • Comments
Kaela Dishion named as CCAA Runner of the Year
Buy Now

TURLOCK – Kaela Dishion continues to run in the right direction. The Bret Harte High School graduate is nearing the end of her outstanding cross country career at California State University, Stanislaus.

And when Dishion hangs up her running shoes for good, she may go down as being one of the most decorated female runners in the history of the school.

Kaela Dishion named as CCAA Runner of the Year
Buy Now
Kaela Dishion named as CCAA Runner of the Year
Buy Now
Kaela Dishion named as CCAA Runner of the Year
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.