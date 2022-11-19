Red Hawks pick up a 2-1 victory over Bradshaw Christian to start the season off on the right foot
Calaveras beat Bradshaw Christian 2-1 on Friday in San Andreas. Josh Goodwin, 6, scores in the first half. 

Sometimes getting the first win of the season seems to be more difficult than it should. Fortunately for the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team, it will no longer have to worry about collecting that important first victory.

In the opening game of the season, Calaveras picked up a 2-1 win over Bradshaw Christian on Friday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.

