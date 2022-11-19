Red Hawks pick up a 2-1 victory over Bradshaw Christian to start the season off on the right foot

Sometimes getting the first win of the season seems to be more difficult than it should. Fortunately for the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team, it will no longer have to worry about collecting that important first victory.
In the opening game of the season, Calaveras picked up a 2-1 win over Bradshaw Christian on Friday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
Following the game, Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham expressed to his team how important it was to get the win and that this should be the first of many more to come.
“As we’ve talked about, we have high expectations and that comes with pressure,” Leetham said. “To get that first win meant a lot. I know it’s a preseason game at the very beginning of the season, but we needed this tonight. We needed this to go forward.”
Calaveras didn’t have to wait very long before putting a shot into the back of the net. Just three minutes into the game, Josh Goodwin got behind the Bradshaw Christian defense and in a 1-on-1 battle with the goalie, Goodwin prevailed, as he was able to score the first goal of the game and the first goal of the season.
“That was just a relief getting the first goal out of the way because the first one is always the hardest and once you get the first one, they just keep on coming,” Goodwin said.
Calaveras held on to its 1-0 lead until 3:40 to play before the end of the first half. Bradshaw Christian tied the game at 1-1 and neither team scored the rest of the half. Even after losing the lead that the Red Hawks had for the majority of the half, Goodwin wasn’t concerned about the final 40 minutes of play.
“With the guys that we have on our team, we keep our heads high and at halftime, our coaches motivated us, and we came back even stronger in the second half,” Goodwin said.
Leetham could see that the will and desire was there from his team in the first half. However, they still aren’t quite in soccer shape and the veteran coach felt that fatigue was on display and played a factor into the performance of his squad.
“In the first half we just ran out of gas, so as a coach, I think I need to run these guys a little more and a couple of them even asked me if we could run more and I said, ‘Sure,’” Leetham said. “I think we just ran out of gas and got a little sloppy. We challenged them at halftime to leave their hearts and guts out on the field. We weren’t winning the 50/50 balls and in the second half, I think we did a much better job of winning those.”
A pivotal moment took place just six minutes into the second half. Bradshaw Christian was awarded a penalty kick and it was up to senior goalie Tanner Wright to keep the game tied. Wright made an outstanding save as he dove to his right and deflected the ball away from the net.
“I was just looking at him (the Bradshaw Christian shooter) and I didn’t know if I’d be able to save it because it was going to be tough, but I trusted myself and I trusted my instincts,” Wright said. “I thought he was going to go right, and he went right.”
Six minutes after Wright’s save, Calaveras senior Jeremiah Hinkle gave the Red Hawks the lead for good. A pass from Goodwin went behind the Bradshaw Christian goalie and with a number of bodies in the area, Hinkle was able to connect with the ball and put it into the back of the net to give Calaveras a 2-1 lead with 28:21 to play.
“There were a lot of feet there and I just pushed past everyone by sliding in,” Hinkle said.
Following the Hinkle score, Calaveras defense made life difficult for Bradshaw Christian and didn’t allow a clean shot at the goal. The only chance Bradshaw Christian had came in the final seconds of play and Wright dropped to a knee to make the save and seal the victory.
“It feels very good, and I hope we get a lot more,” Wright said about the win.
Following the victory, the Calaveras players and coaches posed for a traditional picture in front of the scoreboard with smiles plastered on every face. For Leetham, he has been waiting for nine months for soccer to return and Friday’s win was definitely worth the wait.
“I’m very pleased with how well we played in our first game,” Leetham said. “We definitely have a lot of work to do, but it definitely feels good to come out here and get the win. It’s been nine months since we’ve been out here, and it feels good to go home with the win.”