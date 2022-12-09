A strong second half pushes the Bullfrogs to a 71-47 win over Big Valley Christian
There is always pressure to win on the home hardwood. However, that pressure seems to be amplified when hosting a tournament.

In the opening round of the 33rd annual Bret Harte Boys’ Varsity Basketball Tournament, the Bullfrogs were able to push the pressure aside and collect a victory. Aided by a strong second half, Bret Harte topped Big Valley Christian 71-43 on Thursday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.

