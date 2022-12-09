A strong second half pushes the Bullfrogs to a 71-47 win over Big Valley Christian

There is always pressure to win on the home hardwood. However, that pressure seems to be amplified when hosting a tournament.
In the opening round of the 33rd annual Bret Harte Boys’ Varsity Basketball Tournament, the Bullfrogs were able to push the pressure aside and collect a victory. Aided by a strong second half, Bret Harte topped Big Valley Christian 71-43 on Thursday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
The win not only put the Bullfrogs one game closer to the championship side of the bracket, but it also helped ease the frustrations from a 56-47 road loss suffered to Riverbank on Tuesday.
“This win felt really good, and it was a much-needed bounce back,” Bret Harte junior Jacob Archer said.
The Bullfrogs may have ended the night with a 24-point victory, yet it took them some time to get any major separation from Big Valley Christian on the scoreboard. Even with six points from Archer and two from the senior duo of Caden Apley and Nathan Reeves, Bret Harte trailed 15-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Bret Harte started the second quarter with back-to-back baskets from Archer to cut the deficit to one. Following a Big Valley Christian basket to push its lead to 17-14, the Bullfrogs went on a 9-0 run, which included four more points from Archer, two from senior Carston Weidmann and three from Apley. Big Valley Christian ended the half with a 3-point basket and the Bullfrogs led 23-20 at the midway point.
Even with a lead, Bret Harte head coach Brian Barnett was unhappy with what he saw from his squad in the opening 16 minutes.
“It was a frustrating first half, I’m not going to lie,” Barnett said. “I probably raised my blood pressure at halftime more than when I run on the treadmill in the mornings. We’ve got some guys who can shoot, and we can actually score some points when we are hitting, and we were hitting in the second half.”
After not making one shot from downtown in the first half, Bret Harte made six shots from behind the arc in the final 16 minutes. Not only was Bret Harte scoring from 3-point land, but its full-court press led to a number of turnovers and points in transition.
“The press brought us some energy,” Barnett said. “In the second half, we got some lineups in there that actually really worked, and we were able to rotate to the right spots. We’ve shown the press and it’s looked good at times, but we also gave up layups with the press tonight. It’s going to be about tightening up those little things that we need to tighten up.”
The Bullfrogs have the ability to be dangerous from the perimeter but scoring in the paint has been an issue early in the season. On Thursday night, the Bullfrogs got 11 points from Apley and five from Reeves, which took some of the pressure off of Bret Harte’s guards.
Bret Harte scored 24 points in both the third and fourth quarter and ended up outscoring Big Valley Christian 48-25 in the second half.
“The intensity in the second half really made a difference,” said Archer, who finished the night with a game-high 19 points. “Our shooters started to knock down some shots and definitely having coach (Barnett) yell at us at halftime got to us a little bit.”
Weidmann finished with 12 points and made two shots from downtown; freshman Tumiso Owens scored five points; junior Chance Herndon scored five points on his birthday; junior Walker Maurer scored eight points and had two 3-point baskets; Apley scored 11; junior Jacob Hibdon scored two points; senior Jonah Melton-Cato scored four points; and Reeves scored five points in the win.
Bret Harte will next play Twelve Bridges, who knocked off Mariposa earlier in the tournament. The winner of that game will take on the winner of Delhi and Union Mine in the championship game at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Delhi defeated Foresthill, while Union Mine beat Summerville.
Bret Harte vs. Twelve Bridges will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday in Angels Camp.
