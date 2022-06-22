Calaveras Male Athlete of the Year Runner-up: Garrett Hesser

Garrett Hesser was determined to have a strong senior season as a cross country and track and field athlete. In both sports, Hesser had his eyes set on going as far as he possibly could.
Hesser began the 2021 cross country season in the best shape of his life, and it showed with his times. Hesser recorded personal records in both the three-mile race and the 5,000-meter race. Hesser placed first at the Frogtown Invitational with his time of 16:05.6. He placed third at the Mother Lode League championship meet (16:26.9) and set a personal record at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Subsection meet (16:04). All three of those times were in the three-mile race.
Hesser had a strong showing at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section meet, where he placed sixth overall with his time of 16:24.1, which was a major improvement from his sophomore year's time of 18.06.7. At the CIF State Meet, Hesser placed 20th and finished the 5,000-meter race in 15:56.9, which was also an improvement from his 2019 time of 16:45.5.
After the state meet, Hesser said, “I feel like my state performance was one to be proud of. It wasn’t exactly the time or place I was looking for, but I executed a perfect race and performed at a level that only one other Calaveras runner has achieved, which was going sub-16. Going sub-16 on the state meet course was a goal of mine, and although I didn’t find myself finishing in the top 10, I feel that a top-20 finish was a great way to wrap up my season. The race was incredibly full of talent, and we went out fast, which I think hurt everyone, but from the gun my placing only went up. I worked up from 28th place at the mile, up to 20th by the finish line.”
After a strong cross country season, Hesser was primed to have the same success in track. However, an injury limited his production. Hesser didn’t start competing until midway through the season and had to ease his way back. He took part in the 800-, 1,600-, and 3,200-meter race, along with the 4x400-meter relay.
Hesser set a personal record in the 800-meter race with a time of 2:07.05 and he also set a personal record in the 3,200-meter race after crossing the finish line in 10:03.92. Although it wasn’t the senior season Hesser had in mind, he was pleased that he was able to recover from his injury and have the opportunity to compete.
Hesser graduated from Calaveras in the beginning of June as a co-Valedictorian with a GPA of 4.298 and he will attend the University of California, Berkeley in the fall.