Rios goes the distance on the hill to lead Calaveras over Argonaut

Calaveras used a combination of scoring multiple runs in multiple innings, solid pitching and strong defense to pick up its fourth straight Mother Lode League win. Behind a complete game from starting pitcher Andy Rios, Calaveras beat the Argonaut Mustangs 7-1 Monday afternoon in San Andreas.
“Andy (Rios) pitched really well and we played solid defense behind him,” Calaveras head coach Tom DeLappe said. “Argonaut just wasn’t able to get anything going.”
Rios is the second Calaveras pitcher in as many games to go the distance. Against Argonaut, the junior hurler gave up three hits, one unearned run, walked one, hit one batter and struck out eight. Nobody had a better view of Rios’ dominating outing than junior catcher Woody Gardina.
“He was able to locate his pitches really well and was painting the corners and they were chasing a lot,” Gardina said.
Rios only had one stressful inning and that came in the top of the second. An error, infield hit and a hit batter loaded the bases with no outs. But Rios got the next batter to ground into a double play which scored the runner from third and then retired the following hitter to limit the damage to only one run.
“That double play was big and it killed their rally,” DeLappe said. “We got out of the inning only giving up one run when they were threatening and they didn’t threaten the rest of the game. That was a big moment.”
In the bottom of the second, Calaveras also loaded the bases, but unlike Argonaut, was able to plate more than one runner. With runners at first and second, senior Clayton Moore blasted a shot to right field that looked as if it could go over the fence, only to hit the top of the wall for a long single to load the bases with only one away.
“I thought it was just a pop-up, but it just kept carrying,” Moore said. “I guess the wind pushed it.”
Following the Moore single, Aiden Look smacked a single to drive in two and then Rios followed with a single of his own to also bring home two runs. The Look and Rios pair of singles gave Calaveras a 4-1 lead. Gardenia, Chris Maddock, Moore and Look all scored in the inning.
With a three-run lead, Rios cruised. In the top of the sixth, when Argonaut got a one-out double. But Rios responded by striking out the next two hitters to strand the runner at second.
In the bottom of the sixth, Calaveras loaded the bases with no outs. Junior Dean Habbestad got an RBI with a sacrifice fly and then Calaveras added a run off of a passed ball and an infield error. The ability to add three runs late in the game helped calm the nerves of the Calaveras players heading into the final inning.
“When it’s late in the game and it’s still close, it’s nice to be able to push through and score a few extra runs to give us an extra cushion,” Gardina said. “That way, we don’t have to play as tight in the field.”
Rios struck out two in the top of the seventh to close out the game.
Look went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, stole three bags and scored two runs; Gardina went 3 for 4 with a double and scored a run; Moore went 2 for 4, stole two bags and scored; Habbestad walked twice, scored a run and had one RBI; and Rios went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
With the win, Calaveras improves to a perfect 4-0 in Mother Lode League play.
“We think we are playing really well and we have a lot of team chemistry this year,” Moore said. “It’s been really nice getting the wins with the boys.”
DeLappe added, “We are confident that we are going to be competitive and stay in the games. Obviously, winning a few games builds that up and makes it where we’ll be better down the road when we get a little more experience.”