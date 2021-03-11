It’s a lure to use older fishing gear

During the slower months of winter, I find myself tinkering in the shed with all my fishing gear. Now, I’m still busy taking anglers out a few times a week, it’s nothing like the spring and summer months. As much as I enjoy the everyday guiding, it is nice to take some short breaks from the lake. As I take breaks from the act of fishing, I never lose interest in the other aspects.
The days that I’m home, I utilize organization and preparation for the months to come. Cleaning all my equipment, fixing the boat and making sure everything is in the right place and there are enough of the right components is just a small piece of the overall task. But as I dive deep into the fishing tackle in the shed, I find myself digging through old tackle boxes.
I’ve gotten to the bottom of the stack where the true treasures can be found. The dust covers what was once a clear lid and the relics inside can only be seen once opened. Inside, I find the lures of old. These boxes were never mine, lures I’ve never used. These are the go-to baits of my father’s time. The selection he scoured through to fool the fish 20, 30, 40 years ago. And in thinking, I came up with a concept of how the fish might view these primitive findings.
If the fish had a way of sharing knowledge from generation to generation, these lures would definitely fall into the “don’t eat” category. However, there is no such system, and as us anglers have forgotten these offerings, so, too, have the fish. Meaning, a lure that was seen time and time again years ago, might possibly have never been viewed by the current generation of fish.
Some crudely painted, wiggling, wobbling, rattling and diving plugs might still work to this day. In fact, I’m sure they do and I’m going to give some of these classics the shot to regain the title.
Now, as we focus so highly on the newest, greatest and most innovative contraptions, we might be overlooking some true gems. And if you think about it, it’s only new to the fish if they have never seen it before, right? With this train of thought, those lures collecting dust in the garage, or being sold for $1 each at a yard sale or thrift store, might just outperform those glittering high-dollar baits of new.
John Liechty is the owner of Xperience Fishing Guide Service in Angels Camp. Contact John at (209) 743-9932.