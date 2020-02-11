Bret Harte and Calaveras battle to 0-0 tie

The Mother Lode League season came to an end for the Calaveras and Bret Harte girls’ soccer teams Tuesday night at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp. And in the 10th and final game of the year, neither team was able to claim victory.
Calaveras and Bret Harte battled to a 0-0 tie.
“The scoreless last game had everyone on the edge of their seats tonight,” Bret Harte head coach Jessica Bowman said. “I was really proud of my defense for keeping it scoreless.”
Calaveras head coach Deanna Williams added, “We played OK. It was not our best game, but we held our own.”
Calaveras (3-6-1 MLL) will continue to play soccer, as it reaches the playoffs as the No. 4 seed from the Mother Lode League. The playoffs will begin next week.
As for Bret Harte (1-7-2 MLL) its season is now complete. For Bowman, her first year as head coach is one she will relish, regardless of the final standings.
“It was such a pleasure and an honor to have had the role of leading the team this season,” Bowman said. “What an incredible learning experience it was. I look forward to many more adventures as the years go on.”