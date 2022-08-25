Bullfrogs beat former MLL foe Linden in preseason battle

Being challenged is what the preseason is all about. And thus far, the Bret Harte High School volleyball team has played tough opponents who have pushed the Bullfrogs to the limit.
The good thing for the Bullfrogs is that with the exception of only two matches, they have been able to walk off the court victorious five times. After losing to the Liberty Ranch Hawks in four sets Tuesday night in Galt, Bret Harte bounced back and after dropping the opening set to the Linden Lions, went on to be victorious in the final three sets of the night for the 26-28, 25-13, 25-23, 25-20 four-set victory Wednesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
There is no complaining coming from the Bullfrog players about having to play some difficult teams before Mother Lode League play begins. The Bret Harte players know that if they want to end the season as league or section champions, winning close and difficult games is a necessity.
“It’s really important because as we go along and face teams like Calaveras and Sonora and get into the playoffs, we are going to need to have that perseverance to get through and that’s what playing difficult teams in the preseason is for,” Bret Harte junior Sophie Bouma said.
While the Bullfrog players look to pick up victories in the preseason, head coach Jacey Porovich looks for her players to take what they’ve been working on in practice and see how it translates out on the court.
“I’m looking at the situational stuff,” Porovich said. “It’s the things that we talk about and we try to work through, and we see in practice and want to see that the girls can recognize that in a game time situation, and they can make those adjustments and see why we are talking about the things that we are talking about.”
Bret Harte started out a little slow against its former Mother Lode League foe. The Bullfrogs trailed the majority of the opening set and at one point trailed by as many as seven. Down 24-19, Bret Harte went on a 5-0 run to tie things up at 25-25. After a kill from senior Rubi Rodriguez and Bouma, Bret Harte led 26-25. However, the Bullfrogs couldn’t get the winning point and dropped the opening set 28-26.
Even though Linden won the first set, seeing how her team battled back was comforting for Bouma.
“It really boosted the team morale,” Bouma said. “As Abbi (Molina) was serving, we got our energy back and we were hyped and that’s how we started the next set.”
Bret Harte didn’t wait around to get started in the second set. Trailing 3-2, the Bullfrogs went on an 11-0 run which included kills from Bouma, junior Chase Silva and two serving aces from senior Ashlin Arias. Linden stopped Bret Harte’s run and was able to cut the deficit to six, but that’s as close as it got in the second set. With kills from senior Aariah Fox and junior Makenna Tutthill, Bret Harte ended the set by outscoring Linden 9-3 for the 25-13 win.
“We definitely needed to get warmed up and once we stopped just going through the motions, we got back into the swing of things and we got our adrenaline pumping and that’s what really pushed us through to the end of the game,” Bouma said.
The third set was close from the first point all the way to the last. With each point becoming more and more important, the loud Bret Harte cheering section continued to amplify their sound and become even more energetic. The Bullfrogs used the energy from their home fans to hold on and beat Linden 25-23 in the third set to go ahead 2-1.
“It makes me so much more excited for the rest of the season because I know that they are going to keep showing up and keep supporting us,” Bouma said about the fans Wednesday night. “It’s so much more fun to play when you have people cheering for you.”
The fourth set didn’t start the way Bret Harte wanted. Linden jumped out to a 7-1 lead, and nothing was working for the Bullfrogs. Down by six and with Linden possessing all the momentum, Fox looked at the Bret Harte bench and mouthed to Porovich, “Don’t call timeout.” Porovich obliged, as she wanted to see her players get out of the jam they were in.
“We’ve been talking about wanting to see leaders step up and how to lead and what leading looks like,” Porovich said. “It is encouraging to see the players take a little more ownership over what’s going on out on the court and look to each other, instead of relying on us to try and fix things.”
After Fox asked her coach to not call a timeout, Bret Harte went on a 7-0 run to go ahead by one point. Silva contributed with two kills and Bouma added another. With Linden leading 11-10 later in the set, Bret Harte got a kill from Fox on a soft tip over the net, a serving ace from Jamee Zahniser, a kill from Bouma and Fox, along with an error from Linden to give the Bullfrogs a 15-11 lead and they never trailed the rest of the night. Bret Harte held on to take the fourth and final set 25-20.
Fox finished the night with nine kills and 13 digs; Silva had a team-high 13 kills, two blocks, one ace and 12 digs; Bouma had nine kills, two blocks and one ace; Rodriguez had five kills and one dig; Tutthill had six kills and three digs; Molina had one block, 43 assists, one ace and one dig; Zahniser had three digs, one ace and one assist; and Arias had nine digs, three assists and three aces.
On Tuesday, Bret Harte lost to Liberty Ranch in Galt 8-25, 26-24, 24-26 and 25-27. Fox had 10 kills, six blocks, three aces and 11 digs; Silva had four kills, two aces and eight digs; junior Hailey Hayden had two kills; Molina had 24 assists, one kill and one dig; Tutthill had a team-high 12 kills, six digs, one block and one ace; Zahniser had four aces and four digs; and Arias had 10 digs and one ace.
Bullfrogs place third at tournament
The Bret Harte High School volleyball team got its first taste of official action while taking part in the Orestimba Tournament Aug. 20 at Orestimba High School in Newman. The Bullfrogs finished the day with an overall record of 4-1 and placed third out of 32 teams.
Bret Harte picked up victories over Riverbank, Orestimba, Big Valley Christian and Beyer and suffered its only loss to Escalon, who is the powerhouse of the Trans Valley League.
The Bullfrogs started the long tournament with a 25-6, 25-6 win over Riverbank. Fox had one kill, one ace and four digs; Silva had five kills, one block, two aces and two digs; Bouma had five kills, one assist and two aces; Rodriguez had one kill; Molina had one kill, 13 assists and one ace; Tutthill had three kills and three blocks; Zahniser had two assists and six aces; and Arias had five digs.
Bret Harte then knocked off Orestimba 25-23, 22-25, 15-13. Fox had eight kills, one ace and two digs; Silva had one kill, seven digs and three aces; Bouma recorded nine kills, one block and two aces; Zahniser had one kill, two assists and one ace; Tutthill exploded for a team-high 12 kills; Arias had 17 digs and one assist; and Molina had 22 assists, one ace and two digs.
The Bullfrog beat Big Valley Christian 25-21, 23-25, 15-11 to improve to 3-0 on the day. Fox had nine kills, four aces and three digs; Silva had eight kills, two blocks, three aces and three digs; Bouma led Bret Harte with 11 kills and one ace; Zahniser had one kill, two assists, went 11 for 11 serving and had one dig; Molina had 27 assists and one kill; Tutthill had two kills; and Arias recorded seven digs.
Bret Harte lost its only match of the tournament to Escalon, who won 8-25, 26-24, 7-15. Silva had five kills and went 3 for 3 serving; Bouma had three kills and one block; Rodriguez had one kill and one block; Molina had three kills, one block and 10 assists; Tutthill had three kills and two blocks; Zahniser had two assists, one ace and two digs; Fox went 8 for 8 serving with two digs; and Arias had four digs.
The tournament ended with Bret Harte beating Beyer 25-20, 25-17 to capture third place. Fox finished with seven kills, one ace and three digs; Silva had five kills; Bouma recorded six kills, one block and one ace; Molina had three kills, 19 assists and two digs; Tutthill had six kills and one block; Zahniser had two aces and two digs; and Arias finished with 10 digs and one ace.
Junior varsity
Bret Harte’s JV team lost to Liberty Ranch in three sets Tuesday night in Galt and lost to Linden in two sets Wednesday night in Angels Camp. In the 25-20, 25-18 loss to Linden, Kylie Tarap had two kills; Olivia Burke had three kills and three digs; Emmy Arbulich had 19 assists, one kill and one ace; Amelia Baxter had two kills; Rylee Banks had three kills and two digs; Giuliana Lucido had one ace; and Annelise Zumbach had one ace and four digs.
“It wasn’t the outcome that we wanted, but we are still learning what works and what doesn’t work,” Bret Harte head JV coach Paige Herring said following the loss to Linden. “It’s been a long week of back-to-back-to-back games and we are adjusting and trying new things each game. I like what we are seeing to start with and I’m excited to get to practice and start working on things.”