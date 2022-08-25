Bullfrogs beat former MLL foe Linden in preseason battle
Buy Now

Bret Harte beat Linden in four sets Wednesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. 

Being challenged is what the preseason is all about. And thus far, the Bret Harte High School volleyball team has played tough opponents who have pushed the Bullfrogs to the limit.

The good thing for the Bullfrogs is that with the exception of only two matches, they have been able to walk off the court victorious five times. After losing to the Liberty Ranch Hawks in four sets Tuesday night in Galt, Bret Harte bounced back and after dropping the opening set to the Linden Lions, went on to be victorious in the final three sets of the night for the 26-28, 25-13, 25-23, 25-20 four-set victory Wednesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.

Bullfrogs beat former MLL foe Linden in preseason battle
Buy Now

Senior Aariah Fox had nine kills Wednesday against Linden. 
Bullfrogs beat former MLL foe Linden in preseason battle
Buy Now

Junior Makenna Tutthill goes up for the kill against Linden. 
Bullfrogs beat former MLL foe Linden in preseason battle
Buy Now

Bret Harte junior Chase Silva had a team-high 13 kills against Linden. 
Bullfrogs beat former MLL foe Linden in preseason battle
Buy Now

Bret Harte senior Ashlin Arias dives to the floor to keep the ball in play. 
Bullfrogs beat former MLL foe Linden in preseason battle
Buy Now

Bret Harte's Aariah Fox had 13 digs against Linden. 
Bullfrogs beat former MLL foe Linden in preseason battle
Buy Now
Bullfrogs beat former MLL foe Linden in preseason battle
Buy Now

Sophie Bouma had nine kills, two blocks and one ace against Linden. 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.