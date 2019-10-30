Playoff dreams sink for Bullfrogs

It was simple: win and you’re in, or lose and you’re done.
The Bret Harte High School boys’ water polo team was one game away from reaching the postseason for the first time in the history of its program. The only thing standing in front of the Bullfrogs and making school history was the Amador Buffaloes. Whoever left the Bret Harte pool victorious, would qualify for the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III water polo playoffs.
Although the Bullfrogs were able to get within two points of Amador in the fourth quarter, they were unable to take the lead and punch their ticket to the postseason. Bret Harte’s season came to an end with a 7-3 home loss to Amador Wednesday night in Angels Camp.
“This is pretty much uncharted territory for Bret Harte and I am enormously proud of these boys,” first-year head coach Mike Kelly said about the Bullfrogs being just one game away from the postseason. “They fought all year. Many of them didn’t know what water polo was when we started this year. The fact that we got to the point to where we were in contention for the playoffs is an extraordinary accomplishment.”
Senior goalie Jaden Bitner knew there was a chance that his Bret Harte water polo career could come to an end, and even though his team was unable to clinch a playoff spot, he has no regrets when it comes to his final season.
“It’s disappointing that we weren’t able to reach the playoffs, but I couldn't be happier with the season and the team we ended up with,” Bitner said. “I feel that this season was shaping up for the younger kids and it’s going to help them.”
Bret Harte played from behind the majority of the night. After Amador scored the first goal of the evening, Bret Harte senior Samuel Airola tied the game at 1-1 with an assist from sophomore Noah Cardiel. Amador scored once more in the opening quarter and led 2-1.
Amador again scored twice in the second quarter and Bret Harte was unable to find the back of the net. Amador’s defense stifled the Bullfrog offensive attack, which forced uncharacteristic turnovers and forced shots.
“Amador played great defense,” Kelly said. “Amador is comprised of great players and great coaches and are a worthy opponent. They just outplayed us tonight. They played great defense and we missed some shots. But, that’s why we play sports; to see how it works out.”
Leading 4-1 in the third quarter, Amador scored with two minutes to take a four-goal lead. With under a minute to play before the start of the fourth quarter, Bret Harte got a goal from Cardiel. The third quarter ended with Amador leading 5-2.
The Bullfrogs began the final quarter with a breakaway goal from senior Dominic Santella, which cut Amador’s lead to 5-3. For the first time all game, it seemed that Bret Harte had captured some of the momentum. But the good feelings didn’t last long, as Amador scored twice in the quarter and held on for the 7-3 win.
For Bret Harte’s Arman Abusaidi, Airola, Bitner, Jeffrey Morton and Santella, their high school water polo careers are now over and it will be difficult for Kelly to say goodbye.
“It’s very sad for me, because as a first-year coach, I just love these guys,” Kelly said. “They are not only great athletes, but they are great humans. It’s been a privilege to coach them and I’m going to miss them next year.”
While Bret Harte was unable to reach the playoffs this year, Kelly feels that with the youth in the program, the Bullfrogs will be able to do some damage in the years to come.
“Keep an eye on Bret Harte for the next couple of years,” he said. “We are going to dominate.”