Pointing finger of blame in game leads to three pointing back at player

It was back to team play for La Contenta seniors on Oct. 26, as the format moved to one best ball of the foursome. The psychological advantage was not having to take the blame for failure to do well on a hole, as you could point your finger at each of your three teammates. The secret to joining the winner’s circle seemed to be having red tee players with higher handicaps in your group or drawing such a player in a card-in.
Taking advantage of this phenomena was the winning team of Gary Stockeland and liquid-grape lovers Larry Parenti and Ken Polk. They were helped a whopping eight strokes by their card-in.
The team gaining second-place consisted of Mike “Ace” Pisano, Roger La Fleur, Carlos Lourenco and mighty Rich Spence. The winning circle rounded out in a two-way tie for third. Ron Huckaby, newcomer Robert Bradley, always smiling Bobbie Garcia and Ed Bruenn claimed half the third-place money. Garnering the other half was the team led by the stellar play of former club champ Jim Sickler, steady Gabe Karam, Earl Watkins and Carl Johnson.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 2 from the white tee, Robert Bradley was the only one to hit the green and earned a nice payday taking first- and second-place money. From the gold tee, Raul Hemmes still can’t figure out how he won, as he bested Gary Stockeland. Stockeland, who has become a force to be reckoned with in the Gold Tee Flight, also took first on No. 13.
From the red tee, one of our two birthday boys this week, retired fire captain Steve Weyrauch, smoked the field for first. Steve keeps a fire extinguisher near his birthday cake in case the flames get out of control. George Dillon took second.
On hole No. 13 from the whites, Larry Parenti made the shot of the day – 9 feet, 8 inches – to take first over Ron Huckaby. From the golds, Mike Pisano got back in the winners’ circle, where he believes he belongs, by taking second. In the Red Tee Flight, our other birthday boy, Earl Watkins, placed first. Unlike Weyrauch, Earl keeps a beverage near his cake. George Dillon wound up in second.