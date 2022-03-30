Scoring runs isn't an issue for Calaveras softball against Amador

After needing to go nine innings to pick up a win to begin Mother Lode League play, the Calaveras High School softball team had a much easier time getting into the win column in its second league game of the season.
Calaveras scored a run in all five innings to knock off the Amador Buffaloes 18-4 Tuesday afternoon in Sutter Creek.
Calaveras began the afternoon by scoring three times in the top of the first and then added six in the second, four in the third, two in the fourth and three in the fifth. Amador scored all four of its runs in the bottom of the fifth. Calaveras finished the afternoon with 18 runs on 15 hits with one double, two triples and one home run.
Junior Laney Koepp went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and four RBIs; senior Madison Clark went 3 for 4 with a triple, four RBIs and four runs scored; junior Bailie Clark went 5 for 5 with a double, triple, five runs scored and three RBIs; senior catcher Emily Johnson went 1 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs; Kaylee Howard scored twice and had a hit; and junior Reese Mossa went 1-1 and scored three times.
Junior pitcher Macy Villegas picked up the win in the circle, going four innings and allowing one hit, no runs with six strikeouts and only one walk. Koepp pitched an inning of relief and gave up four unearned runs.
On Friday, Calaveras will host Amador at 4 p.m. in San Andreas.