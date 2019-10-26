Last-second score leave Bullfrogs heartbroken

After the final senior had been announced and the celebration of each one’s accomplishments had passed, the Bret Harte High School Bullfrogs lined up at their customary entry gate to Dorroh Field.
With, “The Devil In Our Wake” by Shaman’s Harvest playing over the stadium sound system, an energetic football team surged onto the field accompanied by dozens of younger children in white Bullfrog jerseys and the junior varsity squad. The first hurdle the Bullfrogs was overcoming an aggressive Summerville squad, who tried to commence their warmups around the Bret Harte logo on the 50-yard line. In this case, the referee saw it immediately and forced the Bears to move, but it did add some fuel to the fire.
Both teams viewed this game as an opportunity to be aggressive and make sure the other squad felt them for 48 minutes. From the opening kickoff to the final whistle, the game was competitive and intense. Sadly, for the hometown fans, the Bullfrogs were defeated in stunning fashion 15-12 Friday night in Angels Camp.
Summerville was aggressive right from the start and the Bears’ offense attempted a deep throw on the first play of the night. Bret Harte’s junior nose guard Kodiak Stephens created immediate pressure, as he did all game, but the Bears connected on the play creating a 62-yard gain. Immediately following that was a run up the middle for a loss. On second-and-12, Bret Harte senior linebacker Adam Ange knifed in for early pressure to force an incompletion, but was flagged for roughing the passer.
Three plays later, the Bears ran a screen to get some yards to set up an easier field goal. When they attempted it, the snap created a delay in the execution of the attempt and allowed the Bullfrog special teams unit to come away with a block.
“We were planning on me messing up the middle and getting that forward pressure and that would free up the other guys to make plays,” Stephens said.
In the first half, both teams had a total of six drives and in those six drives, zero points were scored. The Bullfrog defense did have a couple scares when receivers were able to get open deep, but each time the passes were slightly off and fell incomplete. On the last drive of the first half, the Bullfrogs were able to generate a significant threat to score.
Starting from their own 36-yard line with 1:45 left on the clock, the Bullfrogs were gearing up for a last-minute drive to take a lead. Bret Harte was facing a third-and-2 at their own 44-yard line when sophomore quarterback Kenny Scott rolled left and threw an incomplete pass. However, was a flag on the play and a roughing the passer call gave the drive new life.
After back-to-back first downs, one on a scramble by Scott and the other on a pass play, the Bullfrogs face a second-and-8 at the Bear 17. Scott took the snap and rolled left. He stopped and looked back to his right seeing his receiver open in the end zone on a post. Unfortunately, he was unable to complete the pass.
With five seconds left in the half, Bret Harte lined up for a field goal to take the lead. Summerville came after the ball and was able to block the kick and nearly return it for a touchdown. With the clock expired, the last Bullfrog caught the returner at the 10-yard line to end the half.
Picking up where they left off on their last drive, the Bullfrogs began to move the ball efficiently while eating up the clock to begin the third quarter. The first drive of the second half was 12 plays and traveled 76 yards and ended in a 2-yard touchdown run by Scott, which was his first of two scores on the night. The point after touchdown was blocked, but Bret Harte had the game’s first lead.
“I was really proud of the kids today,” Bret Harte interim head coach Kelly Osborn said. “I think they learned a lot about themselves and dug down deep and did everything they could to win that game.”
Three plays after Bret Harte scored the first touchdown of the night, the Bears connected on a 63-yard touchdown to take the lead with the converted extra point.
The ensuing Bret Harte drive was unable to keep the momentum from the previous drive, but the defense was able to step up and force a punt on a fourth-and-31 from the Summerville 49-yard line.
With 9:40 left in the game, Scott led the offense onto the field for a pivotal drive. Starting at their own 20-yard line after a touchback, the Bullfrogs began to get yards in chunks running the ball up the middle.
“We planned to use the strong side of the offense to open up holes in the middle,” Scott said. “When I gave it to the fullback, there was room and when I kept it, there was space every time.”
In the first half the Bullfrogs ran for 41 yards. They ran for 155 in the second half.
On the 13th play of the drive, Scott repeated what the offense did to score the first time. He snuck it right up the middle in a scrum.
“The play was designed to go right up the middle and I followed my center,” Scott said about his second rushing touchdown of the night. “I saw two pretty big guys right there in the A-gap. I knew it was going to be a struggle, but I had to trust him and he got it done for me.”
With a 12-7 lead after failing to convert the 2-point conversion, the Bullfrogs kicked off. The Bears went deep and generated a defensive pass interference penalty. Two plays later, the quarterback ran for 17 yards getting the Bears down to the Bret Harte 29. Stephens forced a 2-yard loss on the next play, which was followed by two consecutive incomplete passes.
On fourth-and-12 from the Bullfrog 31, Stephens pinned his ears back and caused immediate pressure. This sent the quarterback scrambling and he was unable to find any room to run. The play resulted in a turnover on downs and Bret Harte gained possession.
With 1:33 remaining and the ball on their own 32, the Bullfrogs opted to kneel on first down. The Bears still had multiple timeouts, which meant Bret Harte needed a first down to win. On second down, Scott picked up no yards. On third down, the offense attempted a pass, but settled for a loss of one on the scramble. With 34 seconds left, the Bullfrogs opted to punt.
What has been a strength all year for Bret Harte made a crucial error and the Summerville block unit was able to swarm senior kicker Emanuel Nava and block his punt and return it for a touchdown. Adding the 2-point conversion just sealed the deal making the score 15-12.
A somber Osborn recapped it all after the game, saying, “It’s frustrating. They gave it their best and when you come up short in competitions like that, it’s tough and my hat is off to Summerville who battled a little longer than we did. It was 23 seconds longer than we did and that was the difference in the ball game and that’s on me. I thought we didn’t manage the clock well on that last drive. All we needed was a first down to ice it and that’s on me.”
Bret Harte will wrap up its season next Friday in the annual “Big Game” as the Bullfrogs take on Calaveras at 7 p.m. in San Andreas.