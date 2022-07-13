Fireworks take place in the sky and on the golf links

After the July 4th fireworks, there was some sparkling golf played on July 6 at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs. The scheduled team event was canceled, which allowed individuals to strut their stuff and rise to the top.
In the Gold Tees Flight, Orv Pense dusted everyone in the field with the all-time point total (48) in this event. He beat runner-up Gary Stockeland by nine strokes. Gary’s group was followed by the most groupies due to the presence of Weyrauch and Dillon. A two-way tie for third ensued between late-entry Dave Moyles and big Dan Borges. Borges is such a golf fanatic that he carries a putter in the gun rack of his pickup. Two old timers, Ray Delarosa and Mike Pisano, tied for fifth. Retired PG&E employee Delarosa tells competitors who are upset by their game to “lighten up.”
In the White Tees Flight, Russell Hart used his lessons from head pro Nate Allen to claim first. Opponents wish he’d quit taking them. Jon Puckett’s continuing improvement landed him in second. Former longshoreman Ken Jones’ ship continues to come in, as he tied devilish Louis Luna, as well as the lowest handicap player in the flight, David Dean, for third. Two bandits, Ron Bassett and Dave Mullen, made enough money with their fourth-place tie to split a cup of coffee and a donut.
In the Red Tee Flight, former white and gold tees champ Harry Kious continued his onslaught as he grabbed first. Ken Phillips and Crown Prince Lourenco decided enough is enough as they overcame recent slumps to tie for second. Tournament Director Jon Foucrault just snuck into fourth.
In closest-to-the-hole competition from the reds on No. 4 no one hit the green, thus ensuring a bigger pay day for those closest on No. 13. From the whites, Ken Jones had the last laugh on Roger Ladd, as he beat him out of first. From the golds, Orv Pense completed a profitable day taking first. He also garnered second on No. 13. Stockeland took second on No. 4.
On No. 13 from the reds, Phillips had by far the shot-of-the-day (1 foot, 9 inches) to beat out Foucrault. From the whites, Dean won by six inches over Hart. From the golds, Sickler took advantage of entering this flight, as he easily claimed first.