In a battle of MLL titans, Calaveras beats Argonaut by 14

Both Calaveras and Argonaut had an overall record of 16-3. They were both 2-0 in Mother Lode League play. And in the most recent MaxPreps ranking, Argonaut was ranked No. 19 out of all schools in the Sac-Joaquin Section, while Calaveras was No. 20.
Both teams are not only fighting for the Mother Lode League championship, but hope to be battling for a blue banner at the end of the season. Needless to say, there was a lot on the line when Calaveras and Argonaut finally met on the hardwood.
In what absolutely felt like a playoff matchup, Calaveras defended its home court and knocked off the mighty Mustangs 66-52 Tuesday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas. Calaveras is now in sole possession of first place in the Mother Lode League.
Calaveras (17-3, 3-0 MLL) began the day having played 19 games and all of those games were designed to have the team ready to go when Argonaut came to town. For first-year head coach Eric Baechler, Tuesday’s game has been circled on his calendar since he accepted the job.
“We scheduled our preseason with multiple tough games and multiple tough road games,” Baechler said. “We haven’t been home in a month. We want to play higher divisions and bigger schools, who can get us ready to face a section contender in Argonaut.”
This was also the first home game of the Mother Lode League season for Calaveras and the fan support gave the veteran squad that little extra boots it needed to take on such a difficult opponent.
“We haven’t had a crowd like that in a while and it’s always fun against league teams and big rivals,” Calaveras senior Madison Clark said. “It gets us all fired up.”
It took both teams a few minutes to settle down early in the first quarter. With 2:30 to play, Argonaut had a slim 6-5 lead. Calaveras had chances to add points to the scoreboard, but shots were rushed, and the offense wasn’t running as smoothly as it had in prior games.
“We are such a fast-paced team and sometimes we can get ahead of the ball and sometimes we just need to slow it down a little bit,” Baechler said. “In that first quarter, we were getting fantastic looks, but the ball was going 100 miles per hour off the rim. I think we were overly excited for this game, and we’ve had it highlighted for such a long time and it took a minute for them to get in tune with the game.”
When Calaveras senior Paytin Curran scored with 2:21 to play in the opening quarter, her basket gave Calaveras a 7-6 lead and the home squad never surrendered its lead the rest of the night. Junior Brook Nordahl followed with points in the paint with an assist from senior Randi Adams. Nordahl then made two free throws and again scored in the paint, this time with an assist from junior Bailie Clark, which capped Calaveras’ 8-0 run. A late 3-point basket from Argonaut cut Calaveras’ advantage to 13-9 heading into the second quarter.
Calaveras was able to find offensive success for much of the night by breaking Argonaut’s full-court press.
“We’ve seen that press many times against teams who are just as good, if not better,” Madison Clark said. “From scouting, we knew they press the whole time, and we went in knowing that they were going to press the whole time and what presses they were going to run, and we were ready to break ’em.”
Early in the second quarter, Calaveras led 15-13, but a 3-point basket from senior Sierra Lowry and two free throws from both Bailie Clark and junior Madyson Bernasconi pushed the advantage to nine. After an Argonaut basket, Calaveras got a jumper from Bernasconi and a 3-point basket from Nordahl to push its lead to 27-15. Calaveras ended the first half with a basket in traffic from Madison Clark and another 3-point basket from Lowry and the home squad led 36-28.
“You definitely never want to get too comfortable against Argonaut,” Lowry said about having an eight-point lead at the midway point. “They are a team, just like us, who can come back if you start to relax. We knew we had the lead, but we didn’t get comfortable.”
Calaveras kept the pressure on the Mustangs and outscored Argonaut 14-11 in the third quarter. With a 40-34 lead with 5:39 to play in the quarter, Calaveras went on a 10-1 run, which included eight points from Madison Clark. Heading into the fourth quarter, Calaveras had a 50-39 lead over the Mustangs.
Calaveras scored 16 points in the final eight minutes and Nordahl was responsible for eight of them. Nordahl had an outstanding night, as the junior scored a team-high 21 points and had three steals and two boards. Following the win, Baechler had nothing but compliments regarding Nordahl’s performance.
“It was the best game she’s had all season,” Baechler said. “I gave her one of their gunners who is one of the best shooters in the league and she guarded her the whole game. And she put 22 points on the scoreboard. It was a phenomenal performance. Not only was she guarding a tough player while on defense, but she was our leading scorer.”
Like Nordahl, Lowry also had a game to remember. The talented senior finished the night with a double-double, which consisted of 14 points and 16 rebounds. As a team, Calaveras had no problem collecting the boards and Lowry was a big reason for the success.
“This was my last time playing Argonaut at home, so I definitely wanted to make it the best it could be,” Lowry said. “I always go for boards and not points. Every chance I have to fight for a second chance or even a third chance, I’m definitely going to go after it. I love getting rebounds.”
Madison Clark finished the night with 12 points, two assists, two steals and one block; Bailie Clark had eight points, three rebounds, four steals and one block; Bernasconi had four points; Adams scored three points, pulled down eight rebounds and collected two steals; Curran had two points, four rebounds and two steals; and Ginger Scheidt had two points.
Calaveras will return to the hardwood to take on the Bret Harte Bullfrogs at 6 p.m., Friday at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas. Bret Harte is 12-5 and 2-1 in the Mother Lode League.