Calaveras clinches first MLL championship since 2007; beats Sonora 10-0

The Mother Lode League has not had an official baseball champion since 2019. In 2020, the season was canceled and in 2021, there was no official champion, even though Calaveras ended the year 13-2.
But now, the Mother Lode League has a champion and it’s Calaveras. Calaveras captured the league title with three games still remaining on the schedule. Calaveras won the Mother Lode League championship on its home diamond by beating the Sonora Wildcats 10-0 Tuesday afternoon in San Andreas.
“This senior class had to endure two years of Covid and has played well all season to capture the Mother Lode League title,” Calaveras head coach Tom DeLappe said.
The championship is Calaveras’ first since 2007 and 15th overall since winning its first league title in 1949.
Calaveras scored two runs in the bottom of the first and then added three runs in the second, two in the third and three in the fifth.
Woody Gardina and Brayden Brim each recorded an RBI in the bottom of the first to give Calaveras an early 2-0 lead. In the second, senior Andy Rios drove in a run with a double and junior Gus Tofanelli followed with a sacrifice fly, which put Calaveras up 4-0. The third run of the inning came off the bat of senior Dean Habbestad. In the third, Calaveras got an RBI from senior Chris Maddock and Tofanelli. In the fifth, Habbestad knocked in one run with a single and Gardina followed by bringing in two with a double.
At the plate, Habbestad went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored; Tofanelli went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored; Gardenia went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs; Rios went 2 for 3 with a double, scored twice and drove in one; Brim went 2 for 3 and had one RBI; senior Aiden Look went 2 for 3 with a double and scored twice; and Maddock went 1 for 3 with an RBI and scored a run.
Habbestad earned his 10th win of the season, which is the most in the entire Sac-Joaquin Section. And with six strikeouts against Sonora, Habbestad has 89 total, which is just one behind Central Valley’s Gabrial Lopez for the most in the section. And with five more innings pitched, Habbestad now has 56, which is also second in the section. Habbestad only gave up three hits in five innings and didn’t allow a walk.
The win is Calaveras’ 20th overall, which is the most since 2007, when Calaveras went 19-5 and 14-1 in league play under former head coach Mike Koepp. Calaveras’ current record is 20-2 and 11-1 in the MLL. Calaveras will next take on the Sonora Wildcats at 6 p.m. on Friday in Sonora.
Junior varsity
Calaveras’ JV team improved to 10-1 in the Mother Lode League with a 6-4 win over Sonora. Caleb Ramirez picked up the win and went 5.2 innings on the mound. Isaiah Hernandez picked up the save. Scott Beadles had an RBI double; Corbin Curran reached base three times; Colin Dunn had two RBIs; and Ramirez had one RBI.