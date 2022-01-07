One early goal is all Calaveras needed to defeat Amador

After putting 10 goals on the scoreboard two days earlier against the Summerville Bears, it only took the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team 30 seconds to jump ahead of the Amador Buffaloes.
After scoring so early in the contest, it seemed that Calaveras was on its way to a repeat performance. However, that was not the case. In fact, for the remaining 79 minutes and 30 seconds, neither team was able to put a shot into the back of the net.
Calaveras only scored one against Amador, but that turned out to be all it would need to collect its third Mother Lode League victory. Calaveras knocked off Amador 1-0 in a defensive battle Thursday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
Coming off of the 10-goal performance over Summerville, it was important for Calaveras head coach Matt Simpson to remind his players not to think every game will be a blowout and that no victory is ever guaranteed.
“We can’t look past anybody,” Simpson said. “Every team in this league has a chance to win on any given night. And when you find out that Amador played Sonora 3-1; it’s a loss, but it’s a close loss. We knew we were going to have our hands full tonight. I’m impressed and happy that the girls didn’t overlook this game and they didn’t have a letdown after such a good performance against Summerville.”
The only score of the game came off of the right foot of Calaveras’ Kaydance Norried. Just moments after the start of the contest, Calaveras quickly moved deep into Amador territory and Norried blasted a shot into the back of the net for what turned out to be the winning goal and her fifth goal of the season.
“It was great, and it gave me more adrenaline and got everyone hyped up together,” Norried said about scoring so early in the evening. “I kind of wish it would have carried throughout the game.”
Getting the early score may have allowed the Calaveras players to think that another big scoring night was on the way. Senior Bridgette Boriolo had that thought, but quickly had to remember that no win in the Mother Lode League would come easily.
“Honestly, I had a thought that it might be like the Summerville game, but even in that game, it wasn’t an easy night,” Boriolo said. “They were definitely a good team and if we let up at all, it would have been a very different game.”
For much of the first half, Calaveras had possession in Amador territory. Calaveras took a number of corner kicks, and yet nothing resulted in a goal. Aside from the early score, Amador’s goalie played a flawless game and frustrated the Calaveras shooters all night.
“It’s tough when you are playing against an awesome keeper like we saw tonight,” Simpson said. “Some of the saves she made were unbelievable. We talked at halftime, and we did say, ‘Hey, don’t put it at the keeper and don’t put it up high. Let’s start looking for the low corners.’ Obviously, we can’t change everything that we do, but you do try to play a little more of a finesse game if you can and work around her, opposed to the bullets right at her because she was scooping all of those up.”
In the second half, the drive from both teams to score a goal became stronger. And with time becoming a factor, each team dialed up the physicality. The tough style of soccer displayed from both teams is something Simpson feels benefits his squad.
“I think a physical style of play plays into our hands,” Simpson said. “We do have smart girls who know how to use their bodies in the right way. We are not going to back down from anybody, but they do it in a smart way. They are not dangerous, and they are not out to hurt anybody. They know how to use their bodies and put themselves in an advantageous position.”
In the final minutes, Amador had its best chance at tying the game. The Buffaloes were more aggressive on the offensive end and took a number of quality shots at the Calaveras goal. But each shot missed the mark. Every time a shot was either stopped or went wide of the goal, Boriolo, a defensive standout, was able to breathe a sigh of relief.
“It’s definitely very stressful, especially when you are in the box and trying not to foul someone. It’s scary back there,” she said.
At the end of 80 minutes, Calaveras could finally celebrate and relax after a hard-fought contest. After dropping the first league game of the season, Calaveras has won three in a row.
“Each win definitely builds confidence, especially compared to last year,” Boriolo said. “We are not the same team that we were then. But we have to keep our heads level and not go into games thinking that we are better than everyone else.”
With one more game to play in the first half of the league schedule, each game has a bigger feel than the one before it. And while Simpson may be focusing on the standings, he just wants his players to think of only the next game on the schedule.
“As the coach, yes, I’m going to watch and look at how other teams fared against the common opponents and take into account what we did against these different teams,” Simpson said. “But my focus with the girls is to take it one game at a time. I cannot let them start thinking about the standings. Nobody is going to roll over for us. The problem with possibly separating us from the pack a little bit is the target on our backs is going to get bigger against the teams we beat. I know the next time we play Amador, it’s going to be a drag out, dog fight, because they are going to think they shouldn’t have lost this game. Every team is going to be out to get us. I’ve got to make sure my girls stay focused and play it one game at a time.”