Calaveras softball beats McNair and falls to Oakdale

The Calaveras High School softball team played back-to-back road games and came away with a split. On March 17, Calaveras beat McNair 11-1 in Stockton and then the following day, fell to the powerful Oakdale Mustangs 13-5 in Oakdale.
In the 10-run victory over McNair, Calaveras struck first with four runs in the top of the first and then added six runs in the top of the second. Calaveras’ final run came in the top of the fifth, while McNair’s lone run scored in the bottom of the fourth.
Calaveras senior catcher Emily Johnson had a big day at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a single, a triple and a home run. Johnson knocked in three runs and scored once. Junior Laney Koepp went 2 for 3 with a double, scored twice and drove in two; sophomore Paige Johnston went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and scored once; junior Reese Mossa had an RBI double; Illa Belflower went 1 for 1 with an RBI and scored a run; senior Camryn Harvey scored twice and had a single; senior Madison Clark scored twice, walked and stole two bags; and sophomore Izabella Tapia had one hit.
Junior Macy Villegas picked up the win in the circle, going two innings and not allowing a hit and striking out one. Johnston struck out six in two innings, while Koepp fanned three in one inning of work. Calaveras’ pitching trio of Villegas, Koepp and Johnston surrendered only one hit and struck out 10 in the win.
Calaveras’ fortunes were not as good against Oakdale, the powerhouse of the Valley Oak League. Calaveras fell behind early and didn’t have the firepower to climb back into the game. Oakdale scored twice in the bottom of the second and then added five runs in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth. Calaveras scored its first run in the top of the fourth and then added three runs in the fifth and one in the seventh.
Junior Brooke Nordahl had a triple, drove in three and scored once; Harvey went 2 for 3 with a double and drove in one run; junior Bailie Clark went 2 for 4 with a triple and scored twice; Madison Clark went 1 for 4 with a run scored and stole a base; and Mossa went 1 for 3 and scored a run.
Villegas took the loss, giving up seven runs, six earned, on five hits while walking four. Harvey pitched three innings and gave up six runs, four earned, on six hits with one walk.
Calaveras will return to the diamond on March 22 to take on Lincoln in Stockton. On March 23, Calaveras will battle Liberty Ranch in Galt and then will begin Mother Lode League play against the Sonora Wildcats March 25 in Sonora.