Calaveras Jr. Reds show patriotism during Sept. 11 games

On the 20-year anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, red, white and blue was on full display the afternoon of Sept. 11 at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. The Calaveras Jr. Reds football team and cheerleaders took the field with American flags, along with other American apparel.
The Calaveras Jr. Reds Jr. novice team beat Amador 24-12; the Calaveras Jr. Reds novice team beat Amador 40-28; the Calaveras Jr. Reds JV team lost to Amador 6-0; and the Calaveras Jr. Reds varsity squad lost to Amador 46-6.
In the Jr. Novice 24-12 win, running back Carter Lim had 200 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns and quarterback Bryce Botelho rushed for 150 yards and two scores.
In the novice 40-28 win over Amador, Traxton Gobble rushed for three scores, while Cash Cossgrove, Zadin Orlandi and Gavin Verduzco each found the end zone once. Offensively, Calaveras racked up over 450 yards on the ground. And on the defensive side of the ball, Braden Pesonen and Cannon Moore were both all over the field recording tackles and sacks.
In the varsity game, Calaveras’ only touchdown came on a Ryan Clifton run in the first quarter. Calaveras’ defense forced a fumble in the second quarter and was able to block an extra point in the third. Clifton and Devin Ellis both had big kick returns in the loss.
On Saturday, the Calaveras Jr. Reds are scheduled to take on Ripon in San Andreas.