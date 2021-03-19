Calaveras and Argonaut play to a 1-1 tie

The Calaveras girls’ soccer team couldn’t duplicate the success it had two days earlier against Argonaut. On Thursday, Calaveras and Argonaut battled to a 1-1 tie at Toyon Middle School in Valley Springs.
Calaveras got its goal off the foot of junior Sydney Remus following a corner kick from junior Bridgette Boriolo. The score was 1-1 at the midway point and didn’t change the remainder of the game.
“Both teams played hard,” Calaveras co-head coach Randy Scheidt said. “We had several opportunities in front of their goal, but we just couldn’t finish. They definitely made some adjustments from the game on Tuesday night.”
Calaveras (1-2-1 Mother Lode League) will next take on Summerville Tuesday in Tuolumne.