Even with game called in final five minutes, Bullfrogs pick up win No. 5

MODESTO – Only five minutes of play was left before the 80th minute of soccer between the Bret Harte High School boys’ soccer team and Vanguard Prep would tick away and the game would be complete.
Yet before the five minutes could run off the clock to officially give the Bullfrogs their fourth win in a row, punches were thrown and red cards were handed out to players from both teams. With Vanguard Prep trailing 7-2, the home squad decided that enough was enough and there was no reason to complete the game.
What was a dominating 75 minutes of soccer for the Bullfrogs ended five minutes early with some anger and frustration with what transpired on the field Friday afternoon in Modesto.
“I have no tolerance for poor sportsmanship, mouthing off and getting physical beyond the limits of the game in any way,” Bret Harte head coach Jeff Gouveia said. “It’s unfortunate and sometimes tempers get hot, especially in a game where it’s so lopsided. I think it really came from the other team being frustrated.”
Friday’s 7-2 win gives the Bullfrogs five wins to close out the preseason. With Mother Lode League play beginning on Tuesday, Bret Harte would love nothing more than to keep its momentum rolling into the league season.
But the victory over Vanguard Prep is an example of what can happen if cooler heads don’t prevail and Bret Harte will be without one of their players for the start of league play. While the Bret Harte player did get a red card for being involved with the scuffle, he did not appear to throw any punches.
“We have to keep ourselves in check and if we do see someone acting up, we have to talk to them and let them know that it’s not worth missing the next few games for just this one interaction,” Bret Harte senior JB Pryor said. “What we have right now is working and we shouldn’t challenge that in any way.”
What’s working for Bret Harte is its ability to score goals. In the four games in a row that the Bullfrogs have won, they have scored 25 goals, while only surrendering six.
“It’s really fun,” Pryor said about the offensive explosion coming from Bret Harte. “Never before out of any of my years have we been able to score as many goals. It’s definitely a great change.”
Even though Bret Harte finished the game with seven goals, it was Vanguard Prep who was the first to put a shot into the back of the net. The Bullfrogs had plenty of chances early to tie the game, but nothing connected in the first few minutes of the contest.
“Of course it’s frustrating when you see us shoot nine or 10 shots and nothing goes in, and you take six or seven corners and nothing goes in,” Gouveia said. “We obviously had the run of the game and had the upper hand. It’s the bus effect; you get off the bus and you are a little fatigued and it takes a while to get up to game speed. It was evident we were the better team from the first few minutes.”
Bret Harte’s luck finally changed midway through the first half. Junior Ezra Radabaugh scored his first of three goals to tie the game at 1-1. Radabaugh gave Bret Harte the lead for good only a few minutes later, as he sent a shot from the corner of the box high into the back of the net. Senior Matthew Barajas scored Bret Harte’s final goal of the first half with a free kick and after 40 minutes, the Bullfrogs led 3-1.
It took Bret Harte less than a minute into the second half to score its fourth goal of the afternoon. Pryor got behind the Vanguard Prep defense and blasted a shot past the goalie to put the Bullfrogs up 4-1. With 32:50 to play, Barajas scored his second goal of the day with a penalty shot that sailed to the right of the goalie and didn’t stop until it hit net.
Leading 5-1, Barajas scored his third goal with a left-footed shot for Bret Harte’s sixth goal of the day. Like Barajas, Radabaugh recorded his third goal, which gave both players a hat trick. Vanguard Prep scored with 10:50 to play, but the game would be stopped and ended only a few minutes later with Bret Harte getting the 7-2 win.
“They are just finally jelling as a complete 11-side unit,” Gouveia said of his team. “Everybody understands their role and everybody has a good read of the game and can forecast what’s going to happen and when they need to step up, step back, step in and step out. Initially I thought that a 10-game preseason was maybe a little ridiculous and we were going to have too little training time. It turns out this is probably the best training we could have had with all these minutes playing and solving problems.”
Bret Harte begins the Mother Lode League season Tuesday against Amador at 5:45 p.m. in Angels Camp. And for Pryor, he hopes that his team carries its momentum from the preseason into league play.
“I think we are feeling really confident,” Pryor said. “But I also think we need to not be too overconfident. Today we started out flat and were overconfident. I think we need to be prepared and just play the way that we’ve been playing and we’ll do really well in league.”