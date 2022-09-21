Bullfrog girls' golf picks up their first road win of the season

When it comes to playing on their home course, the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team has thus far gone undefeated in the 2022 season. But playing away from the friendly confines of Greenhorn Creek Resort hasn’t produced the best results.
In two previous road league matches, the Bullfrogs were unable to return to Angels Camp with a victory. Being winless on the road is no longer the case. Bret Harte beat the Summerville Bears 205-258 on Tuesday afternoon at Teleli Golf Club in Sonora.
“Teleli isn’t an easy course,” Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby said. “It’s very hilly and has some long par fives.”
Bret Harte senior Mackenzie Carroll earned medalist honors by shooting a match-low 46; senior Carly Hickman shot a 49; senior Makenna Robertson carded a 51; junior Ella Bach shot a 58; and senior Caroline Krpan finished the day by shooting a 64.
“They played great,” Winsby said. “They just keep getting better each match.”
Bret Harte (4-2 VFL) will next take on Amador at 3 p.m. on Thursday in Ione.
