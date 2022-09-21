Bullfrog girls' golf picks up their first road win of the season
When it comes to playing on their home course, the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team has thus far gone undefeated in the 2022 season. But playing away from the friendly confines of Greenhorn Creek Resort hasn’t produced the best results.

In two previous road league matches, the Bullfrogs were unable to return to Angels Camp with a victory. Being winless on the road is no longer the case. Bret Harte beat the Summerville Bears 205-258 on Tuesday afternoon at Teleli Golf Club in Sonora.

