Dedication, training pays off for Saiers, netting MOP in MLL

In 2017, Calaveras High School’s Ava Saiers didn’t play volleyball. In 2018, she decided to try out, and as a sophomore, not only did Saiers make the varsity squad, but she was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Mother Lode League.
Now, one year later, Saiers again finished the year by winning the same league award as she did her sophomore season. After just two years of playing high school volleyball, Saiers can call herself a two-time Most Outstanding Player of the Mother Lode League.
The award is voted upon by Mother Lode League coaches, so for Saiers to again feel that coaches from around the league noticed the effort she puts in every time she steps on the court is a humbling realization.
“Games get competitive and people get intense,” Saiers said. “I like that I can compete and still get recognized by the other coaches as a good or great player.”
As a sophomore, Saiers was primarily used as a setter. As a junior, she not only set, but was used as one of Calaveras’ main hitters. Being able to play multiple positions on the floor is what, according to Calaveras head coach Mike Koepp, made Saiers such a valuable asset.
“She has a willingness to do whatever it takes to be successful for our team and for herself,” Koepp said. “I think everybody recognized the value that she brings to the table, both as a setter and a hitter. Her value is indescribable.”
Saiers finished this year with strong numbers across the board. She had 360 assists, 69 serving aces, 161 digs, 135 kills and 10 blocks. She recorded a season-high 12 aces in a 3-1 win over Union Mine and finished the year with a 94.3 serving percentage.
“I had a lot of fun this year,” Saiers said. “It was very intense in a good way. We played in a lot of tight matches and we competed a lot this year. And making it to the state playoffs was a big deal, even if we did lose.”
While Saiers had an outstanding junior year, there were some questions surrounding her health heading into the season. While playing club volleyball in the spring, Saiers injured her posterior cruciate ligament and was unable to play from April until just a week before Calaveras had its first practice. Saiers was worried about her injured knee, even into the early part of the season.
“I was very scared about it,” Saiers said. “An ACL (for example) can take over a year to heal, but luckily I didn’t need surgery, but it needed a lot of rest and rehab. I was very cautious and concerned about it during the beginning of the year.”
While out of action, Saiers used the time to think about ways to improve her game. She noticed how hitters were often at a disadvantage because they are limited to using only their dominant arms to go on the attack. Saiers decided that if she wanted to take her game to the next level, she needed to be able to hit the ball with not only her right hand, but also her left.
“This year during club season, I was analyzing hitters and I realized that it would be so much better to be able to hit with both hands,” Saiers said. “It’s important to be able to adjust to every ball, because some won’t be perfect. Sometimes you end up with some crazy sets. So, during warmups, I began hitting it left-handed.”
Saiers began hitting with her left hand in July and continued throughout the season. It wasn’t just utilizing another arm for kills that kept Saiers busy; she never stopped thinking about improving her game, regardless of whether she has a volleyball in her hands or not.
“It’s something that I think about all day, every day,” Saiers said about becoming a better volleyball player. “Every little thing that I do correlates to it somehow, whether it’s extra reps in the gym, lifting in the weight room, doing extra running or watching my diet and making clean eating choices.”
When asked about what she had to do differently this year in order to win her second straight Most Outstanding Player award, Saiers said, “I felt that if I was going to get one of those high-level league awards again, I was going to have to outperform what I did the year before. This year I was able to play offense and defense and not just set. I was able to swing this year and I felt that my left-hand stuff helped me out.”
Koepp was not surprised that the other coaches around the league viewed Saiers as the Most Outstanding Player. He got to witness firsthand all she does to make herself the best player she can be, not only for herself, but for the entire Calaveras program.
“She’s great to coach because she’s always pushing herself,” Koepp said. “She’s working her butt off and is trying hard. She’s not the most vocal when it comes to some things, but she always sets the example of working her hardest.”