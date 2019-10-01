Bret Harte golf beats Sonora 220-234
Enterprise photo by Guy Dossi

Bret Harte High School’s girls’ golf team picked up its fourth win of the season with a 220-234 road victory over the Sonora Wildcats Monday afternoon in Sonora. With the win, Bret Harte improves to 4-7 on the season.

Senior Bullfrog Emma Canepa earned medalist honors by shooting a 42. Finishing behind Canepa was Mackenzie Carroll, who shot a 53, Sophia Ruff, who carded a 61, and Makenna Robertson, who finished the day by shooting a 64.

“They all did great,” Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby said. “I can’t believe how much they are improving.”

Bret Harte faces Argonaut Thursday in Ione.

