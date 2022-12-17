Behind a strong defense and Malamed's 27 points, Calaveras beats Tracy 72-46
Calaveras beat Tracy 72-46 on Saturday night at Columbia College in Sonora. Elijah Malamed made seven 3-point baskets. 

SONORA – Teams across the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section have shown that their main goal when taking on the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team is to not allow senior Jay Clifton to take over the game.

Teams are starting to double team Clifton every second that he’s on the court and that’s exactly what the Tracy Bulldogs did on Saturday night.

Calaveras senior Jay Clifton drives to the basket in the first quarter. 
Calaveras senior Braeden Orlandi draws contact in the paint. 
Calaveras senior Elijah Malamed scored a game-high 27 points against Tracy. 
Senior Braeden Orlandi goes up for a layup against Tracy. 
Calaveras senior Thomas Davison scored five points off the bench. 
Calaveras' Merrick Strange shoots in the fourth quarter. 
