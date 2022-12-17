Behind a strong defense and Malamed's 27 points, Calaveras beats Tracy 72-46

SONORA – Teams across the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section have shown that their main goal when taking on the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team is to not allow senior Jay Clifton to take over the game.
Teams are starting to double team Clifton every second that he’s on the court and that’s exactly what the Tracy Bulldogs did on Saturday night.
The problem that teams are running into is that by doubling Clifton, that leaves another Calaveras player unguarded. Against Tracy, that player was senior Elijah Malamed. And with the Bulldogs focused on stopping Clifton, Malamed went off for 27 points, which included draining seven shots from behind the arc in a 72-46 win over Tracy at Oak Pavilion, the home of the Columbia Claim Jumpers.
Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton knows that teams are going to try and stop Jay Clifton and that allows other players to get an opportunity to shine and Malamed didn’t let his coach down.
“We are not going to see a normal defense from anybody,” Clifton said. “Stuff like that has to be our norm and we are slowly getting more and more comfortable with that, as it showed in the second half.”
Even though Jay Clifton isn’t scoring at the rate he did as a junior, Calaveras is picking up victories and that’s all that he cares about.
“I’m welcoming it now because everyone else on the team is getting really good shots,” Jay Clifton said about being double teamed. “If we keep getting those shots, we are going to be hard to beat. If that continues to be the defense that we see, I’ll take what they give me, and I’ll keep finding my teammates.”
Calaveras and Tracy were close to one another on the scoreboard in the opening quarter. Malamed drained two 3-point baskets and scored in the paint to pave the way with eight points, while freshman Ryan Clifton, junior Earl Wood, Jay Clifton and senior Merrick Strange all scored two points. Jay Clifton’s basket at the buzzer gave the Red Hawks a 16-14 lead heading into the second quarter.
Calaveras began the second quarter with another basket from Jay Clifton, points in the paint from junior Corbin Curran and another 3-point basket from Malamed to go ahead 23-14. Malamed made one more shot from behind the arc in the quarter and Strange added two points with free throws and at the midway point, Calaveras led 28-20.
The Red Hawks put the game away in the third quarter. Calaveras started the half by going on a 14-0 run and then after a Tracy 3-point basket, the Hawks went on an 18-0 run and led 62-25 heading into the fourth quarter. Calaveras outscored Tracy 34-3 in the quarter.
After scoring just four points in the first half, Jay Clifton scored 11 points in the third quarter, while Malamed hit three more shots from behind the arc and added a layup.
“We feel like at times you can almost see the wind come out of their sails,” Kraig Clifton said about going on big runs like Calaveras did in the third quarter. “We want to push on the gas because we have the capability to score points quickly and we’ll take advantage of that when we can.”
If scoring 34 points in eight minutes wasn’t impressive enough, perhaps holding an opponent to just three points is at the same level. As much as Kraig Clifton was pleased with what he saw from his offense, the veteran coach was even more pleased with the effort from his defense.
“Everything about our defense has improved,” Kraig Clifton said. “They ran our game plan really well. Sometimes they (Tracy) beat us off the dribble, but we really limited even that. Overall, I’m super pleased with what we did defensively tonight.”
Jay Clifton added, “We played pretty solid defense, and we are starting to communicate more and play defense together more as a team.”
With the starters resting for much of the fourth quarter, Calaveras got outscored 21-10, but still walked off the floor with the 26-point victory.
Senior Thomas Davison was one of the players Kraig Clifton had many compliments about following the win. Davison came off the bench and scored five points and also had a number of rebounds and played solid defense.
“That’s the Thomas we’ve been waiting for,” Kraig Clifton said. “He has the ability to really, really help us. Hopefully, he’s going to turn the corner and play that way consistently for us.”
Malamed led all scorers with a game-high 27 points; Jay Clifton scored 15; Ryan Clifton scored four; Wood scored five; Davison scored five; senior Braeden Orlandi scored four; senior Noah Cardenas scored four; Strange scored four; and Curran also finished with four points.
After the impressive victory over Tracy, Kraig Clifton hopes that his team continues to progress and view every game as a must-win contest.
“Our mentality right now and we are saying it across the board is that every game is a playoff game and that’s how we are going to treat it,” he said.