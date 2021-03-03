Forget teams, senior golfers look out for No. 1

After recent team competition, La Contenta seniors reverted to an individual competition of bogie points. In the Gold Tee flight, Gary Stokeland showed why he is the gold tee champ by crushing all golfers in the event by six strokes, as he scored 41 points. In a distant second in the flight, Frank Elizondo was nine points behind. Former club champ Orv Pense stalked Elizondo, but finished a stroke behind. Charlie Moor tied silky smooth Norm Miley for fourth.
In the White Tee Flight, Ron Bassett had a terrific front-nine to tie always-in-contention Clifford Howard for first, along with Gabe Karam. Karam claims he has the cutest grandchildren in the world, but other seniors are not so sure. One-percenter, Al Liberato, took fourth place to show why he was the leading money winner for the month of January. Liberato asked someone in his foursome why he was using a new putter. The reply was, “Because the other one didn’t float too well.” Ron Huckaby and Robert Bradley duked it out for a fifth-place tie, while Larry Parenti and David Dean did likewise to share seventh.
In the Red Tee Flight, George Dillon, Larry Rupley and David Bockman happily shared first. There is a tree on the teeing area of hole No. 5 that trembles whenever Rupley approaches. Sneaky Rich Spence garnished a solo fourth, as retired fire captain Steve Weyrauch blazed his way to a fifth-place finish. There was a log jam for sixth amongst Jimmy Fields, newbie Ralph Johnson, Jack Cox and Carl Johnson.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 2 from the gold, retired fire captain Dave Moyles lit up the field with the shot-ofthe-day, landing 5 feet, 5 inches from the cup. Charlie Moore was a distant second.
From the white tees, Liberato showed why he tied for No. 1 in this event last year, as he claimed first. Mike Pisano showed his skill again as he took second. From the reds, Ralph Johnson took closest for the first time, as he bested Rich Spence.
On hole No. 13 from the whites, Dave Mullen mustered a good shot to best runner-up Cliff Howard. Stokeland continued his good play as he out-claimed retired attorney Norm Miley. Moke Hill hero Eugene Weatherby continued his amazing skill in the event, besting Carlos Lourenco from the reds.