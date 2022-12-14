Calaveras picks up a statement victory by handing previously unbeaten Liberty Ranch its first loss

There are games on a schedule that get circled for a reason. For the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team, Tuesday’s home matchup against Liberty Ranch has been circled for a while and in recent days, that circle got darker and darker.
There’s no question that Calaveras has had an exceptionally difficult preseason schedule and that will not change in the near future. And while the Red Hawks have had some solid victories, they have yet to have that statement win that makes teams not only in the Mother Lode League stop and take notice, but also squads the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section.
Calaveras finally got that win.
In a matchup with a potential playoff opponent, Calaveras played its best game of the season. Calaveras handed the previously unbeaten 10-0 Liberty Ranch Hawks their first loss of the season with a 56-37 statement victory on Tuesday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
“We’ve been looking for a kind of game like this,” Calaveras head coach Eric Baechler said. “We’ve been practicing hard and playing a really tough schedule that is preparing us for games in our section and we just want to keep building. Tonight, was our best game of the season and it came at the right time.”
While Liberty Ranch entered the night as the No. 2 team in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV rankings, Calaveras, who was ranked No. 6, had a more difficult strength of schedule (5.9 compared to 1.4). But regardless of the strength of schedule, starting a season 10-0 is something to take seriously and that’s exactly what Calaveras did when the Hawks made their trip to San Andreas.
“We play Liberty Ranch every year and we always expect a good game from them,” Calaveras senior Laney Koepp said. “So, to come out with the win gives us a lot more confidence.”
One of Calaveras’ biggest problems early in the season has been having to play from behind, especially early. That wasn’t the case against Liberty Ranch. In the opening eight minutes, the Red Hawks outscored Liberty Ranch 20-11 and it was senior Brooke Nordahl who paved the way with nine points, while junior Izzy Tapia scored five points, Koepp scored four and senior Madyson Bernasconi scored two.
“That was really big for us, and it set the tone for the whole game,” Koepp said about getting an early lead. “It’s something that we should do more often.”
Calaveras began the second quarter with two free throws from Nordahl and one from senior Bailie Clark. Liberty Ranch cut the deficit to 23-12 with a free throw of its own and Calaveras responded with baskets from Clark, junior Ginger Scheidt and Koepp to push the lead to 29-12. With 1:43 to play in the half and leading 29-17, Calaveras got more separation following points in the paint from Clark and a 3-point basket from Bernasconi. The Red Hawks had a 34-22 lead at halftime.
Both teams scored nine points in the third quarter. Calaveras got 3-point baskets from Clark and Nordahl, while Koepp made a long jumper and added a free throw. Heading into the fourth quarter, Calaveras led 43-31.
If Liberty Ranch had any hopes of a comeback, those were dashed quickly in the fourth quarter. Calaveras put the game away by going on a 9-0 run, which included another basket from downtown by Bernasconi and six consecutive points from Koepp. Calaveras outscored Liberty Ranch 13-6 in the final eight minutes and walked off the floor with the 19-point victory.
Calaveras was led in scoring by Koepp, who finished the night with 15 points and also had three rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block; Nordahl had 14 points, nine rebounds, two assists, three steals and five blocks; Scheidt had two points and four rebounds; Bernasconi had eight points, one rebound and three assists; Clark had eight points, one rebound, five assists and four steals; Natalie Brothers had two points and one board; Mariah Maddock had four rebounds; and junior Izzy Tapia had seven points, seven boards, one assist, one steal and one block.
“It’s the perfect offense and when we score like that, we are at our best,” Baechler said. “Everybody was involved, and it makes them want to play defense better and they were able to get opportunities on both ends of the court. Everybody got a lot of touches today and opportunities and the ball went into the hoop.”
The win over Liberty Ranch was also Calaveras’ first home game of the season. Before Tuesday, all eight Red Hawk games were played away from Mike Flock Gym. For Koepp, not having to get on a bus and drive hours to another school was a welcomed change.
“It feels great,” Koepp said with a smile. “The bus was definitely starting to feel like a second home to us.”
