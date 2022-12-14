Calaveras picks up a statement victory by handing previously unbeaten Liberty Ranch its first loss
Calaveras beat Liberty Ranch 56-37 on Tuesday night in San Andreas. 

There are games on a schedule that get circled for a reason. For the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team, Tuesday’s home matchup against Liberty Ranch has been circled for a while and in recent days, that circle got darker and darker.

There’s no question that Calaveras has had an exceptionally difficult preseason schedule and that will not change in the near future. And while the Red Hawks have had some solid victories, they have yet to have that statement win that makes teams not only in the Mother Lode League stop and take notice, but also squads the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section.

Calaveras senior Laney Koepp scored a team-high 15 points against Liberty Ranch. 
Calaveras junior Ginger Scheidt shoots in traffic. 
Calaveras handed Liberty Ranch its first loss of the season. 
Calaveras head coach Eric Baechler talks to his team during a timeout. 
Calaveras' Bailie Clark had eight points, one rebound, five assists and four steals against Liberty Ranch. 
