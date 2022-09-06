Calaveras Jr. Football continues to roll early in the season

The Calaveras Jr. Football program continued its strong start to the season by staying undefeated after the first three weeks of play.
On Sept. 3, Calaveras traveled to Placerville to take on El Dorado and returned home with victories in the novice, junior varsity and varsity games. El Dorado cannot field a Jr. novice team, so Calaveras’ youngest group of gridders had the week off.
In the varsity matchup, Calaveras won 36-0. Quincy Dyson scored twice and had 83 yards on six carries; Owen Shahan also had two touchdowns and rushed for 34 yards on three attempts; and JR Patolo had one carry for 26 yards. Quarterback Cohen Curran went 1 for 2 for 12 yards, with his completion going to Grant Emerson. Defensively, Owen Shahan had an interception returned for a touchdown and also had two solo tackles; Caleb Robitaille had one sack; and Elijah Syfrett recorded three tackles in the lopsided victory.
In the junior varsity game, Calaveras won 42-0. David Devic threw two touchdown passes, both to Mathew Timewell. Traxton Gobble, Titan Grant and Austin Lock all rushed for scores in the win.
And in the novice game, Calaveras won 33-0. Bryce Botelho, Luca Varni and Carter Lim all rushed for one score, while Mason Williams had one touchdown on the ground and one through the air, courtesy of quarterback Riley Emerson. On the defensive side of the ball, Noah Dodge and Wyatt Hickerson each recorded multiple tackles and Levi Weldon had one tackle for a loss.
Calaveras will next take on Amador on Saturday in Sutter Creek.
