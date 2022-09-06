Calaveras Jr. Football continues to roll early in the season

The Calaveras Jr. Football program continued its strong start to the season by staying undefeated after the first three weeks of play.

On Sept. 3, Calaveras traveled to Placerville to take on El Dorado and returned home with victories in the novice, junior varsity and varsity games. El Dorado cannot field a Jr. novice team, so Calaveras’ youngest group of gridders had the week off.

