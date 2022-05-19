Calaveras softball reaches the section championship game for the fourth time since 2017

Only one playoff win was needed in order for the Calaveras High School softball team to reach the section championship game. No. 1 Calaveras had a first-round bye, as No. 8 Encina Prep forfeited Tuesday’s game.
The only team standing in front of Calaveras and reaching the section championship game for the fourth time since 2017 was No. 4 Riverbank, who knocked off No. 5 Colfax 3-2 on Tuesday. Calaveras got the win it was looking for, as the Mother Lode League champions beat Riverbank 10-6 on Thursday afternoon in San Andreas to punch its ticket to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship.
Calaveras reached the section championship game in 2017, 2018 and 2019. There were no playoffs in 2020 or 2021. Returning to the section title game is a big accomplishment, but for head coach Mike Koepp, the team who will play for the D5 championship is—aside from senior Madison Clark—a squad completely new to playing for section titles.
“It’s exciting,” Koepp said. “Because we have so many new players, they don’t really know that we’ve been to four straight championships. We only have one who played on the team the last time we made it. It’s exciting, but it’s new. We play great defense, we hit the ball pretty well, we can move on the base paths and if we can get our pitching to challenge the zone a little bit, we’ll be fine.”
Madison Clark is a four-year varsity starter and will be making her second trip to the section championship game. In March, Clark reached the section title game in basketball, but was unable to capture the blue banner. For Koepp, Clark is a player he would love to see end her Calaveras career with a section championship.
“She’s one of those players who you wish has every ounce of success that’s out there,” Koepp said. “She’s not just a great athlete. She’s not just a great leader. She’s not just a great softball player or basketball player. She’s a great person and she deserves the opportunity to say that she’s a section champion, but I don’t think that defines who she is. She’s a great all-around person and a champion in that aspect.”
Because of Tuesday’s forfeit, Calaveras hadn’t played in seven days. While Koepp would have liked to have played Tuesday for his players to gain playoff experience, he can’t complain about needing to win just once to reach the biggest game of the season.
“It is definitely different, but once again, none of these girls know that," Koepp said about having just one playoff game. “Having good competition in our league at the end of our league season helped make a difference. Because of the layoff, we looked a little bit rusty today. We faced a decent pitcher, so to score 10 runs off of a decent pitcher and come out with a win is big.”
Calaveras jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and after Riverbank tied the game in the top of the second, Calaveras exploded for five runs to go ahead 7-2. Calaveras added a run in the third inning to extend its lead to six. Riverbank answered with two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth. Calaveras scored its final two runs in the bottom of the sixth and even though Riverbank scored once in the seventh, it wasn’t enough to take the lead from the San Andreas squad.
Junior Laney Koepp went 2 for 4 with a double, a triple, scored twice and had two RBIs; Madison Clark went 2 for 4, scored twice and knocked in two; senior Emily Johnson went 2 for 4 with her 11th home run of the season; junior Brooke Nordahl went 1 for 4 with a triple and drove in one; junior Bailie Clark went 3 for 4 with a double, a triple and scored three times; sophomore Paige Johnston had one hit; senior Camryn Harvey had a double; junior Kaylee Howard scored one run; and junior Reese Mossa went 1 for 3 and scored a run.
Junior pitcher Macy Villegas picked up her 16th win of the season. Villegas went six innings and gave up seven hits, five runs, three walks and one strikeout. Villegas is one of the Calaveras players who will be making her section championship debut.
“After our perfect record in league this season, we showed that we are a force to be reckoned with,” Villegas said. “I feel great with the opportunity we have for this game. It’s been a long time since we brought home a blue banner, but I have no doubt this team is the one that can do it.”
Even though the majority of Calaveras’ team has very little postseason experience heading into the section championship game, Bailie Clark isn’t going to allow herself to focus too much on what’s at stake Saturday against Hilmar.
“I just think of it as just another game,” she said. “I know that if my team has my back and picks me up, I know that gives me and my whole team the confidence we need to win Saturday’s game. We all just need to keep doing what we are doing.”
No. 1 Calaveras will take on No. 3 Hilmar for the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship at 4 p.m. on Saturday in Stockton at San Joaquin Delta College.