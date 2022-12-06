Bullfrogs fall to Riverbank 56-47 in first road game of the season
Bret Harte lost to Riverbank 56-47 on Tuesday night in Riverbank. Bret Harte junior Jacob Archer scored 13 points. 

RIVERBANK – Bret Harte head basketball coach Brian Barnett never quite knows what Bullfrog team is going to show up and play.

Will it be the good, the bad, or the ugly?

Bret Harte junior Walker Maurer shoots a baseline jumper in the first quarter. 
Bret Harte senior Carston Weidmann scored a game-high 22 points. 
Freshman Tumiso Owens scored four points against Riverbank. 
Walker Maurer finished with three points against Riverbank. 
Jacob Archer shoots in traffic in the fourth quarter against Riverbank. 
Bret Harte junior Chance Herndon drives to the paint. 
