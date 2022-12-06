Bullfrogs fall to Riverbank 56-47 in first road game of the season

RIVERBANK – Bret Harte head basketball coach Brian Barnett never quite knows what Bullfrog team is going to show up and play.
Will it be the good, the bad, or the ugly?
The good, the bad, and the ugly were all present in Bret Harte’s 56-47 loss to the Riverbank Bruins on Tuesday night in Riverbank.
When the Bullfrogs were good, they were really good. The Bullfrogs were good in the first and fourth quarter where they combined to outscore Riverbank 34-28. When the Bullfrogs were bad, they did just enough to stick around, like being outscored 17-11 in the third quarter. And when the Bullfrogs scored only two points in the second quarter, that’s when the ugly side came to light.
For years, it has been one bad quarter that has hurt Bret Harte and Tuesday’s loss was a prime example of that unpleasant reality.
“It’s the story of my coaching career,” Bret Harte head coach Brian Barnett said. “It’s definitely hard.”
The matchup with Riverbank was Bret Harte’s first game away from the comfort of Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. And the atmosphere inside of Riverbank’s gym felt more like an important league clash, rather than a preseason matchup.
“This was our first away game, so it was the first time that we’ve been under the pressure of the other fans and the other team,” Bret Harte senior Carston Weidmann said. “I think that got to us a little bit. It was a different pressure than we’ve seen all year.”
Barnett added, “This was a great environment to play in. It was a varsity basketball environment on a Tuesday night, and it felt like a Friday night.”
The Bullfrogs matched the Bruins shot-for-shot in the opening eight minutes. Weidmann scored Bret Harte’s first four points and freshman Tumiso Owens came off the bench and drained a 3-point basket to cut Riverbank’s lead to 8-7. Trailing 10-7 with 2:30 to play in the first quarter, Weidmann made a shot from behind the arc and junior Jacob Archer followed with a layup in the paint. Archer scored with a baseline floater right as time expired in the first quarter and Bret Harte had a 14-12 lead.
Archer’s basket was the last time Bret Harte scored until 1:25 to play in the second quarter, which came in the paint from Weidmann following a steal from junior Chance Herndon. Bret Harte got outscored 11-2 in the second quarter and trailed 23-16 at halftime.
Defensive pressure from Riverbank and turnovers was a large reason for Bret Harte’s struggles in the second quarter.
“At one point, we thought that we had more turnovers than points,” Barnett said. “That comes with our inexperience. We can’t just make a lazy pass anymore. We talked about that and hopefully now they’ll realize that’s where the crispness and knowing what we are supposed to do will help us improve.”
Riverbank began the second half on a 6-0 run to push its lead to 29-16 before Weidmann made a jumper from the elbow. Weidmann later added a point with a free throw and made a 3-point basket, but with 2:33 to play in the quarter, the Bruins led 40-22. Bret Harte ended the third quarter with a basket in traffic from senior Caden Apley and a 3-point basket from Herndon to cut the deficit to 13 with eight minutes to play.
The Bruins began the fourth with five unanswered points to push their lead to 45-27. Trailing by 18, Weidmann started to once again heat up and drained back-to-back shots from downtown and added one point on a free throw. Junior Walker Maurer later added a 3-point basket to cut the deficit to 10.
After Riverbank scored four points, Bret Harte trailed 54-38 with 1:32 to play. And in the final 1:32, the Bullfrogs outscored Riverbank 9-2, with Archer scoring eight points in a row and Owens adding one point with a free throw. Bret Harte’s late surge wasn’t enough, as the Bullfrogs fell to the Bruins by nine.
“I think we all know that we have the potential to score 20 points every quarter,” Weidmann said about Bret Harte’s strong offensive performance in the final quarter. “It’s just a matter of figuring out how to keep that going through every game and not letting up.”
Weidmann finished the night with a game-high 22 points, which included making four shots from behind the arc and going 2 for 3 from the free throw line.
“He is the one guy with any significant varsity experience,” Barnett said. “He was our leading scorer on our team last year all the way up until Christmas. He’s not afraid to shoot and he understands his role. It’s just about getting some more around him to help out.”
Archer finished with 13 points; Owens had four points; Herndon and Maurer each scored three points; and Apley scored two points in the loss.
“The speed for our young players and even our seniors who haven’t had that many minutes really showed tonight that they are not used to varsity basketball,” Barnett said. “It’s no longer JV where a play can be taken off. It was a good eye opener for us.”