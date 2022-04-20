Bret Harte's Jodie twins have track and field opponents seeing double

Aside from the 30 minutes that Logan was born before his sister Anika, the Jodie twins have seemingly been inseparable.
For the majority of their lives, Logan and Anika have done everything together. From learning how to walk, to their first day of school, to becoming teenagers, the Jodie twins have always had one another by their sides.
But even though they grew up as a duo, Logan and Anika have quickly become individual standouts on the Bret Harte High School track and field team. And now, late into their senior season, the Jodie twins have become two of the most dominant athletes in the Mother Lode League.
Yet even as the siblings capture first-place finish after first-place finish, they always remain within cheering distance of the other and continue to be one another’s biggest fan, supporter and friendly rival.
“I love it,” Anika said. “I love watching him perform his jumps and run his races. It is so fun to see him be able to win and flourish in what he does because he is amazing. And when he cheers for me, it gives me more energy when I can hear him. I can always pinpoint his voice when I’m running and it’s like, ‘I can hear Logan, he’s watching, and I have to go.’ We both want to do our absolute best in front of one another.”
Logan and Anika have found a home on the Bret Harte track and field team and head coach Jon Byrnes has relished his time with the Jodie twins.
“They are fantastic kids to be around,” Byrnes said. “We’ve loved having them here and it’s sad to see them go. They are the reason why people get into teaching and coaching. They are both solid individuals and I’m very, very pleased to have worked with them.”
Logan: The older twin
Ask any set of twins who the older one is, and it doesn’t take long to figure out who entered the world first. Although they were born nearly 10 weeks early, it was Logan who took first place, while Anika was nearly a half-hour behind.
Perhaps the race to be born first is what set the tone for competition between Logan and Anika and the two siblings have been competing ever since. As children, they would always find something to compete over, from who had the cleanest room, to who had better grades.
“It was always friendly competition,” Anika said with a big smile. “It was never hateful or spiteful.”
But when it comes to who despises losing more, that falls on Logan, who said, “I hate to lose. I am excessively competitive most of the time. Whenever she does beat me, she makes sure that I know that I’ve been beaten because that’s exactly what drives me nuts, but in a good way.”
When Logan and Anika got into high school, that competition shifted to track and field and cross country. Logan joined his sister on the track team during their sophomore year. As a sophomore, he took part in the high jump, pole vault, long jump, triple jump and 4x400-meter relay. They both only got to compete in a few meets, as the 2020 spring season ended early because of COVID-19.
During the short spring season of 2021, Logan began to hone his skills as a track and field athlete and started to see higher finishes. Now, as a senior, finishing the high jump, pole vault, long jump and triple jump in first place no longer comes as a surprise. And having a full track season for the first time in his high school career is not only a first, but a welcomed change.
“I love having this full season,” Logan said. “With the last few seasons and Covid shortening everything, we haven’t been able to really reach our full potential. Whereas this year, it’s our senior year and we are as athletic as we’ll ever be in high school, and we can do our very best and I’m glad that I’ve got a full season to do it.”
With only one full season, the pressure to perform well is something that both Logan and Anika have looked at as a challenge worth undertaking.
“There is more pressure knowing that this is our last season ever in track and these are the last times that we can get PRs or try and beat our last record,” Anika said. “It does add more pressure when you are trying to do all of that in one year, when usually you have four years to break that up. But I feel like it makes it to where we are more determined, and we have more pressure on ourselves to do better.”
Unlike his sister, Logan prefers to participate in events that don’t have all eyes in a stadium glued to it. Being off to the side to jump or to fly to the air is exactly what Logan likes to do.
“One of the reasons why I like jumping so much is you get the same aspects as you get with the rest of the sport, but you miss out on the stress of lining up at the starting line, the gun going off and everybody watching you,” Logan said. “But with jumping, once I start, I’m not focused on anything else. If I’m running a race, I’m thinking about what other people are thinking and how good I’m going to do. With jumping, I can just do my best and only focus on that.”
Through seven track and field events, Logan has recorded eight first-place finishes, four second-place finishes and three third-place finishes. He has also set personal records in the high jump (6 feet, 1 inch), the long jump (20 feet, 8 inches), the triple jump (42 feet, 9.5 inches) and the pole vault (13 feet, 7 inches). Before clearing 13 feet, 7 inches in the pole vault at the second Mother Lode League meet of the year, Logan had only cleared 13 feet, 2 inches during the season.
“A lot of what makes pole vaulting so difficult is that you can’t really think when you are going,” Logan said. “The main reason why I was able to get a PR at that meet is because I didn’t think about what I was trying to do. Usually if I’m going for a bar, it gets in my head, and I have struggles getting over it. At the last meet, I forgot about the bar, and I was just trying to get as high as I could, and I wasn’t thinking about getting myself over the bar.”
Unlike most sports, track and field is all about trying to chase down a specific number. For most track athletes, surpassing that one number is what drives them to get better and Logan is no exception.
“Having PRs is what differentiates track from the other sports,” Logan said. “So, my best in the pole vault is 13 feet, 7 inches and then at the last meet we did in Santa Cruz, I only cleared 13. Not being able to reach your PR is a good thing because it pushes you to do your own best and not just to compete against other people.”
When not competing in his four normal events, Logan will also fill in on Bret Harte’s 4x100-meter relay team when asked. Having an athlete like Logan, who can capture points in many different events, is a big reason why Bret Harte has gone undefeated thus far in Mother Lode League competition.
“Like his sister, he’s a Swiss army knife and you can put him in just about anything,” Byrnes said. “Athletically, it’s such an advantage and luxury to put him anywhere and to know that he’s going to do very well.”
Logan and Anika only have a few more meets as members of Bret Harte’s track and field team. Logan knows that not only will their time on the track soon come to an end, but once they graduate, they’ll be attending different colleges. He is trying to enjoy as much time with his sister during their final year together as he possibly can.
“This track season is interesting because it’s the last season where we are going to be together at all times and competing with each other and helping each other be better,” Logan said. “It’s going to be really hard to leave, but at the same time, it’ll be an interesting experience. I’ll still be able to talk to her any time I want on the phone, but we’ll both have to figure out what makes us different now.”
Anika: The younger twin
It’s rare to see Anika without a smile. Even as she’s jumping over a hurdle or sprinting toward the finish line, she often has a smile on her face. It would be easy for opponents to possibly underestimate Anika due to her bubbly personality and warm smile. But when it’s time to perform, Anika has no problem turning into a machine that has one goal: to win.
“It’s quite easy for me to dig out that competitive nature,” Anika said. “It’s funny because a lot of people are surprised by it. I’m friendly, but once I get on the track or put my spikes on, I kind of switch mindsets. I think it’s because my parents are competitive people and I’ve grown up with my twin brother, so we’ve always been competing. That makes it easy for me to turn on my competitive side.”
Once Anika hits the track, not many girls who are competing against her see her smile during the event, because the majority of the time, Anika is in front of everybody. Anika competes in the 400-meter run, the 300-meter hurdles, the 4x400-meter relay and the pole vault. She also took part in the SMR 100-100-200-400-meter relay and, along with Burgen Melton, Aariah Fox and Morgan Greene, placed first in 1:56.10.
At this point in the season, Anika has 11 first-place finishes, four second-place finishes and two third-place finishes. Like Logan, Anika has set new personal records during her senior year, which includes 1:02.42 in the 400-meter race, 49.60 in the 300-meter hurdles and 7 feet, 8 inches in the pole vault. Yet the 300-meter hurdles are her favorite event, in which she has captured five first-place finishes.
“Well, I can win in it,” laughed Anika when asked why the 300-meter hurdles are her favorite event. “I really love the way that hurdles put a block in your way, and you have to really work on pacing and giving yourself enough speed to keep your time low, but also keeping enough energy to get up and over every single last hurdle.”
The success that Anika has found during her senior year has come as no shock to Byrnes, who said, “I’m not surprised at all. She has put in the hard work, combined with natural ability and when that happens, the results are good and she’s showing just that. I’m not surprised and it’s a pleasure to watch and to be a part of.”
Anika, along with Logan, ran cross country in the fall. Anika was part of Bret Harte’s section championship team and when she crossed the finish line at the championship meet, her brother was right there to congratulate her.
“Watching her succeed and do so well made me so proud,” Logan said about watching Anika become a section champion. “I was so proud to be her brother.”
Logan ran cross country and he enjoyed nearly everything about being on the team, with the exception of actually running. At meets, Logan would often be found running next to Anika, but it wasn’t just because he enjoyed her company during the long 3-mile runs.
“Anika was running, and I was just dying to catch up and to try and not die on the way,” Logan said. “She pushed me because I definitely wouldn’t have done as well in most of the meets had I not been able to run with her. I know at the Sonora meet, that was the only reason why I kept going, because I couldn’t lose to her.”
Anika has won a section championship during her senior year, and she hopes it won’t be her last. Anika and Logan both have aspirations to reach the track and field section championships and Anika feels they are both on the right path.
“I would love for both of us to make it to that point in track this year and I feel like we absolutely could with how well everyone is doing,” Anika said. “It would just be really fun to share that with him during our last year of high school.”
Teammates, siblings, best friends
The Jodie twins are set to graduate from Bret Harte on June 3 as not only top athletes, but top students. Logan and Anika are standouts in the classroom and have been permanent members of the honor roll. Both siblings have also been named as Students of the Month.
But when the fall rolls around, Logan and Anika will, for the first time in their lives, be without one another. Logan plans on attending California State University, Chico, while Anika is still deciding between the University of California, Santa Barbara or the University of California, Davis.
“I definitely don’t like the thought of it,” Anika said about being without her brother. “I know I’ll have to do it because everyone does when they grow up, it’s just going to be weird because we’ve done everything together. He’s one of the only people who I’ve ever trusted with literally any information ever. Everyone always has their friends growing up that they think will be around forever, but my best friend is my brother, so I’ll have him forever.”
Logan added, “She means so much to me because I know that 150% that without her, I wouldn’t be who I am or where I am today. In every aspect of life, she drives me to be better and I drive her to be better. Together, we’ve lifted each other up.”
Byrnes has seen first-hand the success of the Jodie twins on the track and in the classroom. He has seen them grow from young freshmen students to confident seniors. And Byrnes is confident that Logan and Anika will continue to find success way beyond their days at Bret Harte.
“These two are going to become good mothers and fathers and good members of the community and they are going to make life better for other people and that’s what it’s all about,” Byrnes said. “These two make me miss not having my own kids. If I ever had kids, I’d want them to be like them.”