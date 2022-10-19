Lady Bullfrogs beat Union Mine 19-13; Bret Harte boys capture MLL win No. 7
Guy Dossi/Calaveras Enterprise

Bret Harte water polo hosted the Union Mine Diamondbacks on Tuesday afternoon in Angels Camp and the Bullfrogs were able to pick up victories in both the boys’ and girls’ games. Bret Harte’s girls won 19-13 and the boys won 14-8.

In the girls’ game, Bret Harte jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first quarter with two goals from Zoe Ruggieri and one goal from Makenna Rushdoony and Kaylee Kautz. Both teams scored six goals in the second quarter and Bret Harte led 11-7 at the midway point. In the second quarter, the Bullfrogs got three goals from Tatum Tapia, while Ruggieri, Rushdoony and Kat Lushova all scored once.

