Lady Bullfrogs beat Union Mine 19-13; Bret Harte boys capture MLL win No. 7

Bret Harte water polo hosted the Union Mine Diamondbacks on Tuesday afternoon in Angels Camp and the Bullfrogs were able to pick up victories in both the boys’ and girls’ games. Bret Harte’s girls won 19-13 and the boys won 14-8.
In the girls’ game, Bret Harte jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first quarter with two goals from Zoe Ruggieri and one goal from Makenna Rushdoony and Kaylee Kautz. Both teams scored six goals in the second quarter and Bret Harte led 11-7 at the midway point. In the second quarter, the Bullfrogs got three goals from Tatum Tapia, while Ruggieri, Rushdoony and Kat Lushova all scored once.
Bret Harte stayed hot offensively in the second quarter by outscoring Union Mine 5-2 with two goals from Rushdoony and one from Ruggieri, Tapia and Kautz. And in the fourth quarter, Union Mine scored four goals and Bret Harte added three. Rushdoony scored two of those goals and Ruggieri added the other.
Ruggieri and Rushdoony each scored six goals to lead the Bullfrogs, while Tapia scored four times, Kautz scored twice and Lushova scored once. With her six goals, Ruggieri has now scored a team-high 37 times. Bret Harte improves to 3-5 in the Mother Lode League standings following the win.
Bret Harte’s boys picked up their seventh league win over the season with a 14-8 victory. The Bullfrogs trailed 4-2 after the first quarter with their two goals scored by Xander Dodds and Gyver Crawford. Bret Harte outscored Union Mine 4-1 in the second quarter to take the lead for good. Bret Harte’s goals in the second quarter were scored by Dodds, Crawford and Zach Perry, who scored twice.
With a 6-5 lead in the third quarter, the Bullfrogs extended that to 10-5 by scoring four times and shutting out the Diamondbacks. Alex Tudbury, Dobbs, Perry and Airein Gish all found the back of the net. And in the fourth quarter, Dodds, Cooper Oliver, Perry and Gish scored for the Bullfrogs and the Diamondbacks countered with three goals.
Dodds and Perry each led the way with four goals, while Gish and Crawford scored twice and Tudbury and Oliver each scored once in the 14-8 win. Bret Harte is now 7-1 in league play.