Jumpers pick up victory over 'elite' Sequoias squad

It had been a couple of years since the Columbia College basketball team captured a victory over an elite opponent. Even with 22 wins to their name heading into Saturday’s contest, the Claim Jumpers had yet to have that one statement victory that made other teams stop and take notice.
On sophomore night, the Jumpers finally picked up that major victory as they knocked off the College of the Sequoias Giants 87-72 to not only avenge a six-point loss from earlier in the season, but also capture second place in the Central Valley Conference.
“We haven’t had a big win like this over an elite team in a few years,” Columbia head coach Rob Hoyt said. “Last year, we were really good, but we didn’t beat any elite teams. We beat a lot of really good teams, but no elite teams. My guys have grown up a lot over the year and they looked like men tonight.”
With his family in the stands, sophomore Landis Spivey played one of his best games in a Claim Jumper uniform. He led all scorers with 27 points and drained a game-high six 3-point baskets. Spivey had yet to defeat Sequoias in three tries, which made Saturday’s win at Oak Pavilion even more special.
“This game is at the top because of losing to them twice last year and losing to them already once this year,” Spivey said. “So, being able to bounce back and beat them tonight and to do it on sophomore night makes it a good night.”
On Jan. 22, Columbia lost on the road to Sequoias 82-76 in a game where, according to Hoyt, his players didn’t have any passion, pace or pride. Columbia freshman Grayson Carper didn’t forget that loss and took it with him into Saturday’s game.
“What they did to us last time we played them hurt us really bad,” Carper said. “We wanted to make sure we had the priority down and do what we had to do.”
For much of the first half the score remained close and with 8:41 to play, Sequoias had a 21-20 advantage. In the next three minutes, Columbia exploded and went on a 19-3 run, which included 13 points from freshman Deshawn Bartley and one basket from downtown by Spivey and Carper. Following the run, the Jumpers led 39-24.
However, as elite teams tend to do, Sequoias mounted a comeback and cut the deficit to 46-42 by the midway point.
“We did a good job of limiting them in transition, but our guards weren’t getting in there (to the basket) under control, so we were putting up some rushed shots and they were getting out and scoring on that,” Hoyt said about Sequoias getting back into the game by halftime.
Even though Columbia’s lead fell to only four, Spivey wasn’t overly concerned.
“We knew that they are a good team and basketball is a game of runs,” he said.
Spivey helped give the Jumpers exactly what they needed in the second half. The talented sophomore drained 3-point baskets on three consecutive possessions and also threw down a powerful dunk to give Columbia a 68-56 lead. Bartley followed that with a shot from downtown to put the Jumpers up by 15 with 11:15 to play.
Sequoias got within 12 points, but the Jumpers put the game away by outscoring the Giants 11-2 with points from Carper, Bartley and sophomore Seth Coddington. The trio of Bartley, Spivey and Carper all finished the night with over 20 points scored.
“When everyone is involved, it adds a lot more fun to the game,” Carper said. “It just feels so good when everyone is having fun.”
Spivey scored 27 points; Carper finished with 24 points; Bartley had 21 points; Coddington scored 11; while sophomore Keith Shakes and sophomore Kaleb Carter each finished with two points.
Columbia (23-3, 9-3 CVC) has two games remaining before the beginning of the postseason. And while Merced, who is next on the schedule, is close to the bottom of the CVC standings, Carper isn’t thinking that a win is guaranteed.
“These next two games are very important, especially against Merced,” Carper said. “We are not sleeping on Merced.”
What is close to being guaranteed is that the Jumpers will host a playoff game. Columbia has only lost five times in the past three years on its home floor. Hoyt knows how important home court advantage is once the playoffs begin.
“Playing at home in the playoffs is huge,” Hoyt said. “When you have a community that we have, that’s a big advantage. When we go on the road, there’s nobody there. We played Fresno City to start conference play and we were 14-0 and there’s nobody in the gym. People in this community care far more about this team than other communities care about their teams. Having a home playoff game is a big deal and I think winning tonight gave us a big chance to be a top-four seed.”