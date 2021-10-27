MLL cross country championship meet: Calaveras girls pass Amador to claim title

In order to claim the Mother Lode League championship, the Calaveras High School girls’ cross country team had to run nearly a perfect race.
Heading into the Mother Lode League championship meet, Calaveras’ female runners trailed Amador in the standings. To win the title, Calaveras had to have an outstanding showing at the league meet.
Mission accomplished.
Calaveras’ girls’ squad upset Amador and not only won the league meet, but also the league championship Wednesday afternoon at Frogtown in Angels Camp. Calaveras finished with 22 points, followed by Amador with 42 and Bret Harte with 46.
“They pulled it out,” Calaveras head coach Doug Avrit said. “Cross country is a total team sport and they came together as a team today. We’ve honestly had a hard time of putting it all together. We’re always missing somebody and we finally put it together today.”
Argonaut’s Maeve Klement was the first female runner to finish and did so in 19:44.87. Summerville’s Sofia Vasquez placed second (20:35.26), followed by Sonora’s Bri Personius (21:19.38). Calaveras senior Lexy Beadles placed fourth overall (21:34.56) and she was surprised when she crossed the finish line and saw her time.
“It was very unexpected,” laughed Beadles. “I thought I was going to do a lot worse. I definitely did not expect that. It hurt and was not fun to run, but it was cool to know afterward that I did that well.”
Other Calaveras times were: Emma Alliende (No. 7, 22:02.18); Sage Miller (No. 8, 22:18.59); Grace Damin (No. 19, 24:37.01); Rosalind Acevedo (No. 21, 24:47.90); Peyton Curran (No. 23, 25:32.69); Bridgette Boriolo (No. 26, 26:47.10); and Emma Fabegues (No. 31, 28:42.57). As a team, Calaveras had an average time of 23:04.05.
As for the Bullfrogs, they had an average time of 23:48.82. Bret Harte’s finishing times were: Addison Heermance (No. 5, 21:52.09); Anika Jodie (No. 9, 22:30.18); Savanna Inks (No. 15, 23:23.73); Lilly O’Geen (No. 22, 25:28.34); Taylee McDaniel (No. 24, 25:49.72); and Megan Johnson (No. 27, 27:11.51).
“The girls were basically third going in and they came out third, so they held their own,” Bret Harte head coach Vicky Johnson said. “They also ran a little tired and a couple of key runners were not with us today. I’m pleased overall with how they did.”
While Calaveras was able to take the title away from Amador, the Bret Harte boys’ team was unable to capture its first championship since 2014. The Bullfrogs entered the championship meet with a perfect 5-0 league record, but placed fifth Wednesday and saw Sonora crowned as champions. The Wildcats finished with 47 points, followed by Summerville (59), Calaveras (68), Amador (77) and Bret Harte (78).
Bret Harte was without a number of runners on both teams, which played a factor with the final times.
“We had kids who couldn’t make it today,” Johnson said. “We have kids who have colds and they gave it the best they could. Everyone still ran their hearts out the best they could.”
Bret Harte finished with an average time of 19:55.61. Final times were: Jordan Smith (No. 6, 18:19.16); Winter Whittle (No. 7, 18:28.22); Broderick Burita (No. 16, 20:12.81); Conrad Felix (No. 25, 21:08.74); Logan Jodie (No. 28, 21:29.10); Kyle Whitsitt (No. 30, 21:51.49); Matthew Barajas (No. 33, 22:36.23); and Matteo Arce (No. 38, 25:05.87).
Sonora’s Adin Dibble placed first overall (16:17.92), followed by Wildcat Broen Holman (16:18.18). Calaveras senior Garrett Hesser finished third (16:26.81) behind the two Sonora speedsters.
“It’s always fun to run with competitors at that level and it’s really great to have two guys like that in our league,” Hesser said about Dibble and Holman. “We were all pretty relaxed today. We weren’t overly competitive with each other. It’s always encouraging to be running side-by-side with some of the best runners not only in our division, but in the state.”
As a team, Calaveras had an average time of 19:26.17. Other Calaveras finishing times were: Logan Gomes (No. 9, 18:53.62); Daniel Acevedo (No. 13, 19:58.32); Ethan Lynn (No. 20, 20:43.62); Tyler Davidson (No. 24, 21:08.46); Alexander Garcia-Miller (No. 32, 22:31.66); and Ethan Haro (No. 41, 28:27.68).
Up next for Bret Harte and Calaveras is the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section subsection meet, which will be Nov. 6 at Frogtown. After having such a strong showing at her first ever Frogtown meet, Beadles hopes she can have a repeat performance at subsections.
“I’m confident in my ability to rerun the course and do well again,” Beadles said. “I had never run this course, so I did not know what to expect, but I’m excited to run it again.”
Avrit hopes that the success that his girls’ team got at the league championship meet will carry over to the subsections and possibly beyond.
“I hope this does motivate them,” Avrit said. “I hope it’s something they take away and feel really good about. You always want to be running well in late October and early November and they ran their best race today. It was beautiful.”
As for Bret Harte, Johnson hopes the time off between races will allow her runners to rest up and that those who couldn’t race Wednesday will be back and ready to go for subsections.
“We’ve basically had three races in seven days, so everyone was a little tired,” Johnson said. “Now we have some time to get some quality training in us and a few rest days and just head to subsections.”
Junior varsity
In the boys’ JV two-mile race, Calaveras’ Nathan Cameron finished in 17:07.13. In the girls’ two-mile race, Bret Harte’s times were: Sophia Keirns (No. 4, 16:49.36); Skylar Inks (No. 6, 18:07.20); Callie Hormel (No. 7, 18:22.16); and Talisa Perez (No. 10, 19:16.87). As for Calaveras, Daisy Garcia finished fifth in 17:14.25 and Jillian Damin placed ninth in 18:54.48.