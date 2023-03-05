REDEMPTION: Bullfrogs advance to NorCal championship following a 10-point payback victory over Valley Christian
Bret Harte beat Valley Christian 62-52 on Saturday night in Angels Camp. Makenna Tutthill had 13 points and 14 rebounds in the victory. 

The script couldn't have been written any better.

The Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team lost to Valley Christian 71-65 in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship game. One day after the loss, the CIF State Division V NorCal brackets were released and Bret Harte and Valley Christian were on the same side, with the Bullfrogs getting the No. 3 seed and the Lions getting No. 7.

Bret Harte junior Chase Silva goes up for two of her 20 points. 
Bret Harte senior Aariah Fox had a double-double with 11 points, 13 rebounds and also had six steals and four assists. 
Aariah Fox shoots in traffic during the second quarter. 
Chase Silva scored 20 points and made three 3-point baskets. 
Bret Harte freshman Maddie Kane drives to the pain in the second half. 
Bret Harte senior Mackenzie Carroll celebrates after a basket scored in the third quarter. 
Bret Harte's Makenna Tutthill shoots in the third quarter. 
Bret Harte senior CJ DesBouillons takes a shot in the first half. 
Bret Harte's Aariah Fox goes up for a layup in the third quarter against Valley Christian. 
Bret Harte senior Kadyn Rolleri runs the offense in the fourth quarter. 
