Bullfrog golfers rebound with best score of the year

Not only did the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team get back into the win column one match after suffering their first loss of the year, but they did so by shooting their best round of the season. The Bullfrogs shot a season-low 214, which beat the previous low of 225 and was 33 shots better than the 247 tallied in the loss to Argonaut.
In their final home match of the season, the Bullfrogs knocked off the Sonora Wildcats 214-246 Tuesday afternoon at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.
“‘Wow,’ is a perfect word,” Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby said about the performance of her golfers. “The 214 score is absolutely incredible. To watch these girls come back this strong after a loss just shows me how compassionate and wonderful they all are. I think almost every girl shot her best round this year. At times, I find it hard to believe that they are all fairly new to the game.”
For the first time all year, Bret Harte’s top golfer Carly Hickman finished the day in the 40s. In all five of Bret Harte’s victories, Hickman has either earned, or shared medalist honors and Tuesday was no exception. Hickman led all golfers with a 49. Other Bullfrog scores were: MacKenna Carroll, 50; Sophia Ruff, 57; Ella Bach, 58; Caroline Krpan, 59; and Trinity Kekai-Acedo, 67. Alternates Makenna Robertson shot a 60, while Clare Buteau carded an 81.
“Not only did they do fantastic, but as a coach, it is so rewarding to see each one improve so much and have fun playing the game,” Winsby said. “Golf is a tough sport but these girls all want to improve and they really seem to enjoy playing which is so great. I couldn’t be happier for them after today’s match. Plus, I’m so very, very proud of each girl.”
Bret Harte (5-1 Mother Lode League) will take on Argonaut, the only team to have defeated the Bullfrogs, at 3 p.m., Wednesday in Ione. Bret Harte will finish its season Thursday against Amador, also in Ione.