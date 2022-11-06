Claim Jumpers place second at Tony Costsello Tip-Off Classic

The 2022-23 basketball season tipped off for the Columbia College Claim Jumpers while competing at the Tony Costsello Tip-Off Classic at Las Positas College on Nov. 4-6 in Livermore. The Jumpers won their first two games by beating Butte and Contra Costa but fell in the championship game to Las Positas. Aurrion Harris was placed on the all-tournament team.
“For having a young group in terms of experience with our program, I was pleased with the level at which we competed,” Columbia head coach Rob Hoyt said. “We now have a baseline and need to improve both as a team and individuals.”
Columbia began the three-day tournament with a 67-51 win over Butte on Nov. 4. The Jumpers built a 34-25 lead at halftime and outscored Butte 33-26 in the second half. Jordan Worthy had 13 points, seven rebounds and one assist; Harris had eight points, eight rebounds and three assists; Caleb Chiang had six points, one rebound, two assists and one steal; Parker Tuttle had six points, four rebounds and two assists; and Marques Sales had 13 points and nine rebounds.
The following day, the Jumpers needed to come from behind to beat Contra Costa. Turnovers hurt Columbia in the first half, which ended with Contra Costa leading 34-23. The Jumpers battled back in the second half but trailed by three with only seconds remaining. Right as the final buzzer sounded, Chiang drained a 3-point basket in front of the Columbia bench to force overtime. In overtime, Columbia outscored Contra Costa 12-6 for the 80-74 victory.
Harris finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals; Chiang had 16 points and three rebounds; Worthy had eight points and three boards; Tuttle finished with 10 points, three rebounds and one assist; Kai Jordan had 11 points, one rebound, one assist and three steals; and Sales had 10 points, six boards and two assists.
In the championship game, the Jumpers lost to Las Positas 90-84. Columbia started the game hot offensively and outscored Las Positas 50-38. However, things changed in the final 20 minutes, as the home squad scored 52 and the Jumpers could only counter with 34. Keshawn Hall had 18 points, three rebounds and six assists; Harris had 16 points, nine rebounds, one assist and one block; Chiang had 19 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal; Worthy had eight points and six boards with one block; Tuttle scored seven points and had three rebounds and one steal; and Kobe Nunes had seven points, four rebounds and three steals.
Columbia (2-1) will stay on the road and next take on Cosumnes River on Saturday. The Jumpers will play Modesto Junior College on the road on Nov. 15 and will have their first home game of the season on Nov. 22 against American River College.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.