Claim Jumpers place second at Tony Costsello Tip-Off Classic
The 2022-23 basketball season tipped off for the Columbia College Claim Jumpers while competing at the Tony Costsello Tip-Off Classic at Las Positas College on Nov. 4-6 in Livermore. The Jumpers won their first two games by beating Butte and Contra Costa but fell in the championship game to Las Positas. Aurrion Harris was placed on the all-tournament team.

“For having a young group in terms of experience with our program, I was pleased with the level at which we competed,” Columbia head coach Rob Hoyt said. “We now have a baseline and need to improve both as a team and individuals.”

