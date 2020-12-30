Which golfers did Santa give coal-in-one to?

Those “Ho, Ho, Ho’s” emanating along the fairways of La Contenta Golf Course on Dec. 21 were not the sounds of an early arrival by Santa. Rather, they reflected the glee of par-point winners in a senior golf tournament.
The wives of these lucky devils expected luxuriant gifts for Christmas, while the losers will try not to be so naughty in 2021. An example of naughtiness is trying to explain how you hit a Nike from the rough when you hit a Titleist from the tee.
In the White Tee Flight, Matt Theodore raced past frequent winners Al Liberato and Bob Bradley who graciously accepted a second-place tie. Alan Couchman placed fourth, while former white tee champ Ron Huckaby staggered into fifth. Club Captain Louis Luna just managed to land in sixth.
Gold tee winner Frank Elizondo’s 26 points overwhelmed all other golfers. Ken Polk finished a distant second, narrowly edging out thirdplace winner Mike Pisano. That Miley character joined frequent winner Bill Gylling in a fourth-place tie.
In the Red Tee Flight, Steve Weyrauch won first for the second week in a row and is really starting to annoy his fellow competitors. Carlos Lourenco played with really nice guys who inspired his second-place finish. Larry Rupley, who truly believes that trees eat golf balls, managed to avoid them for once and finished in a third-place draw with Bob Silva. Eugene Weatherby’s great back nine placed him in a fifth-place tie with George Dillon.
From the white tees in the closest-to-the-hole competition on No. 4, Matt Theodore was the only one to handle a long difficult tee placement to take all the money; a big payday for him. From the golds, Orv Pense took first over Harry Kious. Both gents did quite well in this event. From the reds, the lack of trees allowed Rupley to garnish first with Lourenco in second.
On No. 13 Matt Theodore added to his day’s treasure, placing first over David Dean. Ken Polk snatched victory away from gold tee champ Gary Stockeland to claim first. Red tee champ Earl Watkins had the shot-of-the-day, narrowly missing a hole-in-one as the ball just rolled by the hole to stop 1 foot, 3 inches away. His wife was surprised when she learned he made the putt. Ken Phillips finished a distant second.