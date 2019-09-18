Sonora denies recruiting as handful of recent local students transfer

When Sonora High School moved into the Mother Lode League in the fall of 2014, many league schools were concerned. Not only was Sonora a larger school, but it had just come from the Valley Oak League, where it was playing much stiffer competition than that of the MLL.
With Sonora as an official member of the MLL, coaches, administrators, parents and community members questioned if every school in the league would be able to compete. Another question was, if given the chance, would student-athletes attend and play sports at Sonora, rather than at Summerville, Bret Harte or Calaveras?
The concerns were not necessarily that Sonora would recruit players from nearby schools to become Wildcats, rather, that the lure of being part of a school associated with winning would be too hard to pass up. Since joining the MLL in 2014, Sonora has won the league title each year in football (and has yet to lose a league contest) and volleyball, as well as claiming section titles in football (2015), volleyball (2014, 2015 and reached in 2016, 2017), girls’ water polo (2017, 2018), boys’ golf (2015) and boys’ basketball (2019).
With Sonora’s success, there has been a recent trend with students playing the “If you can’t beat them, join them” card and transferring to Sonora. But with an influx of students from Summerville, Bret Harte and Calaveras transferring to Sonora, the question of recruiting has started to become asked more frequently and Sonora athletic director Karen Sells has the answer.
“No. We absolutely do not recruit. We don’t,” Sells said. “My coaches do not recruit. Our school does not recruit. I actually kind of cringe when kids come from other schools, because the perception is there, but we absolutely do not do that.”
Athletic directors from Summerville, Calaveras and Bret Harte all agree that they don’t believe that Sonora is recruiting players from their schools.
“Nobody is blaming Sonora at all,” Bret Harte’s first-year athletic director Cathy Stelling said. “There’s disappointment that the kids have chosen to take this path, but nobody in the whole league thinks that Sonora is recruiting and we’ve extended that to Karen (Sells) many times. Unfortunately, people outside in the community, don’t have the information that we have, and I’m sad that she’s taken the brunt of that.”
Different kind of transfers
In the past two years, Bret Harte has lost members from its boys’ and girls’ basketball teams, volleyball team and football team. Summerville has lost a softball player and Calaveras lost a basketball player. All of those players are currently enrolled at Sonora.
“I can only attest to this year, but the biggest feeling we have is disappointment,” Stelling said. “There’s disappointment for our athletes who relied on these other players and disappointment that we couldn’t give them what they wanted to play here.”
A student-athlete may transfer to a new school for a number of different reasons and some moves have a mandatory sit-out period, while others, such as a “valid change of residence” can result with no penalty. However, according to the Administrative Guidelines for CIF Member Schools in regard to understanding CIF transfer eligibility for interscholastic athletics (August 2017 edition), “If a student completes a valid change of residence as provided in Bylaw 206.C (1-5), a student may not be eligible to participate at the varsity level if there is evidence the move was athletically motivated or the student enrolled in that school in whole or in part for athletic reasons.”
When it comes to what is viewed as an athletically motivated move or transfer, the CIF guideline reads, “Transferring to a school after participating on a non-school athletic team, camp or clinic associated with the school; transferring to a school where a former high school coach has relocated; a demonstrated move or transfer that is prompted by association with club programs or outside agencies that use the facilities of the new school; and evidence that multiple students have transferred or changed schools to participate in a particular sports program at one (1) school.”
In regard to students from Summerville transferring to Sonora for athletic purposes, Summerville athletic director Amy Peterson said, “I don’t feel like sports-related transfers are an issue from Summerville to Sonora. We had a handful of students transfer this year and only one was athletically motivated, even though a few of those kids are playing sports.”
While it may be easy to point to some recent transfers as athletically motivated, Sells believes that there are many nonsports related reasons why a student-athlete changes schools.
“That’s hard to say, because there are so many things that go into play when you are talking about a kid going to a new school,” Sells said. “High school, despite what people might think, is about a lot more than just sports.”
Losing numbers hurts programs
The Bret Harte High School football program lost two of its members only a week before the Bullfrogs played their first game. For a team that has a roster with 14 to 17 players, losing two was hard to overcome.
“It hit us exceptionally hard,” former Bret Harte head coach Casey Kester said. “The two players who transferred out were integral parts of our offense and defense. They were team captains and team leaders who were there one day for practice and gone the next.”
Bret Harte’s head volleyball coach and physical education teacher Jacey Porovich added, “When a kid is a vital part of a program here who was a part of developing something and leaves, it definitely changes morale for a little bit.”
Having other teams in the Mother Lode League lose players and possibly shut down programs does not help Sonora and Sells knows it. Having league players transfer to Sonora can do more harm than good.
“We want every team in our league to maintain their programs, so that our program can compete against other quality programs,” Sells said. “We want kids to be where they belong.”
Jumping ship
While kids moving to new schools is nothing new, the rate in which it is currently happening in the area seems to be more than ever. Seeing so many student-athletes leave Bret Harte is something that still shocks Porovich.
“That was something that would have never crossed my mind as a student-athlete,” Porovich said. “It’s hard for me to wrap my head around why kids are doing it now. I think a large part of it is kids want to be a part of winning programs and Sonora has a reputation across the board of winning. Bret Harte has been on tough times athletically the last couple of years and kids are kind of quick to go and look elsewhere to join a winning program, rather than wanting to be one of those core players who start a winning program.”
It would be easy to say that the recent transfers are a catch-22. Players don’t want to play for a losing program, but there will never be a winning program if players don’t want to stick around.
“If kids do a mass exodus, then it perpetuates the problem,” Sells said. “We are committed to our league fielding as many teams as possible. We want to support other schools in keeping their teams. Under no circumstances are we stealing other teams’ players.”
Having the threat of a player leaving or quitting changes the way a coach thinks and runs his or her program. With low numbers and needing as many players as possible, Kester has had to change the way he interacts with his players.
“Before, I had to take players, develop them and win games with them,” Kester said. “Now, I have to keep ‘Little Johnny’ happy or else he’ll transfer and I’ll lose four positions on my team.”
So, what happens when a student-athlete decides he or she wants to move from one school to Sonora? Before any paperwork gets filed, Sells is on the phone, trying to figure out why the student is leaving and wants to become a Wildcat, and the first number she calls is the school that the student is leaving.
“I feel like we have a good relationship with all the schools in our league, and if anything, I try to over-communicate with them,” Sells said. “If we have an athlete who shows up from another school, I call and say, ‘Hey, is there anything I need to know about this?’ So, we do talk about it. I make sure that we do our due diligence and make sure that if a student says that they’ve moved, that we verify and make sure they’ve done an actual change of residence.”
Why leave at all?
While there are a number of reasons why a student-athlete may change schools, winning and losing on a field or court is still – while maybe not the main reason – a big reason.
“I don’t believe that Sonora is recruiting at all,” Calaveras athletic director Mike Koepp said. “They just have really good programs. It’s disappointing for the Sonora kids who grinded their way through the years and might get some spots taken by the new guys. But, it’s also disappointing for a school like Bret Harte, because it’s decimating their programs. You take just a few kids away; it makes things even harder.”
Sells believes that for some student-athletes, the idea of winning now instead of helping build a program for the future is what helps fuel these decisions.
“In the past, if a program wasn’t having much success, you get gritty, work hard and improve the program, but you stay with that program,” Sells said. “We’re living in a world where instant gratification is important, so I think that plays a big part in it. Instant gratification is what everything is about right now.”
But even if student-athletes do transfer to other schools, that doesn’t mean that the coaches and administrators of Bret Harte, Summerville or Calaveras will give up on those who stayed and continue to represent their schools both academically and athletically.
“I hope that our kids would say, ‘We are going to play 1,000 times harder to prove that they made a mistake and that Bret Harte can win and we will go that route,’” Stelling said. “We are hoping that they’ll show up and come together, just like the football team has. They won (Sept. 7) against Delta Charter and they played both sides of the ball and they were exhausted by the time they were done, but they did it. The kids that stay will fight on, even if some decide to leave.”