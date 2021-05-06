Road warriors: Calaveras attends another meet away from home

The 2021 track season has taken the Calaveras track team to Sutter Creek, Tuolumne and on Thursday, the tour stopped in Sutter Creek for a cluster with Summerville and Argonaut.
In the final tune up before Calaveras’ final stop May 18 and 20 in Angels Camp for the Mother Lode League finals, Calaveras had another strong outing. Calaveras finished with a combined 15 first-place finishes, 10 second-place finishes and five third-place finishes.
Girls
Calaveras’ girls’ team ended the day with seven first-place finishes, four second-place finishes and four third-place finishes.
In the 100-meter dash, Cassie Black had a personal record of 14:05 and placed sixth. Junior Lexy Beadles set a personal record in the 200-meter dash, finishing third in 28.85. And in the 400-meter dash, Sage Miller placed third in 1:24.60.
Senior Katarina Borchin had a season-best time in the 800-meter run, crossing the finish line in 2:29.42. Emma Alliende finished second in the 1,600-meter run (6:38.77).
Sara Willis set a season record in the discus, with her first-place throw of 63 feet, 1 inch, while senior Abby Porath came in second, measuring 58 feet, 9.50 inches. Willis and Porath also finished in first and second in the shot put, with scores of 24 feet, 3 inches and 23 feet, 9.50 inches respectively.
In the pole vault, Beadles placed first by clearing eight feet. Junior Bridgette Boriolo finished first in the long jump (15 feet, 4.50 inches) and Black came in third (12 feet, 4 inches). Boriolo also placed first in the triple jump, measuring 32 feet, 10 inches.
In the 4x100-meter relay, the team of Black, Boriolo, Leyana Miller and Beadles finished second in 53.09. And in the 4x400-meter relay, Boriolo, Borchin, Alliende and Beadles placed first with their time of 4:51.13.
Boys
Calaveras’ boys’ team left Jackson with eight first-place finishes, six second-place finishes and one third-place finish.
Junior Jack Garamendi took first in both the 100- and 200-meter dash with his time of 11.65 in the 100 and 23.36 in the 200. In the 300-meter hurdles, Emiliano Becerra placed second in 48.72.
Nicolas Moore (4:55.88) and Jamie Espirtu (4:58.64) placed first and second respectively in the 1600-meter run. Junior Garrett Hesser finished first in the 3200-meter run with his time of 10:07.79, which happened to be a new personal record.
Alberto Molina set a new personal record in the discus, with his throw of 118 feet, 9 inches, which was good enough for first place. Molina later finished first in the shot put, measuring 39 feet, 3 inches.
The senior duo of Jake Black and Donivan Giangregorio placed second and third in the high jump, with Black clearing 5 feet, 6 inches and Giangregorio clearing 5 feet. In the long jump, Black had a first-place measurement of 20 feet, 0.5 inches, while senior Phoenix Nguyen had a personal record of 18 feet, 10 inches and finished second overall. And in the triple jump, Black finished second (35 feet, 4 inches).
Giangregorio, who is a first-year track and field athlete, placed second in the pole vault with his score of 9 feet, 6 inches. And in the 4x400-meter relay to close out the day, the foursome of Moore, LeeQua Rice, Joshua Boyington and Garamendi had a season record of 3:45.18, which put them in first place.
Calaveras will next compete with the rest of the league at the Mother Lode League finals, which will be May 18 and 20 at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.