Bullfrogs begin season with a home victory over Summerville
Bret Harte beat Summerville 230-289 Tuesday at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp. Bret Harte sophomore Maggie Kristoff watches her shot. 

The 2022 season is off to a good start for the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team. In the first match of the year, the Bullfrogs defeated the Summerville Bears 230-289 on a hot afternoon at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.

“I thought they did a great job for their first match of the year,” Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby said. “The first one is always a tough one after not competing in a while, but they really hung in there.”

Senior Bullfrog Mackenzie Carroll shot a match-low 49 against Summerville. 
