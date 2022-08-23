Bullfrogs begin season with a home victory over Summerville

The 2022 season is off to a good start for the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team. In the first match of the year, the Bullfrogs defeated the Summerville Bears 230-289 on a hot afternoon at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.
“I thought they did a great job for their first match of the year,” Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby said. “The first one is always a tough one after not competing in a while, but they really hung in there.”
Happy to return to the links is senior Mackenzie Carroll, who missed the majority of her junior year because of an ACL injury. Carroll kicked off her senior year earning medalist honors by shooting a 49. Bret Harte senior Caroline Krpan shot a 58; senior Carly Hickman carded a 60; senior Makenna Robertson shot a 63; and sophomore Maggie Kristoff shot a 65.
The Bullfrogs will return to the links on Thursday to take on the Amador Buffaloes at 3 p.m. in Angels Camp.
“We have a few things to work on as always, but I’m so, so very excited to get this year started,” Winsby said. “I see nothing but good things to come for these ladies this year.”
