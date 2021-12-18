A strong defensive effort guides Calaveras over Linden

After suffering tough back-to-back losses against Patterson and Union Mine, the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team got back on track with a dominating road victory. Calaveras had no problem knocking off the Linden Lions 78-36 Friday night in Linden.
Calaveras jumped out to a 23-12 lead in the first quarter, but the Lions matched Calaveras with 14 points in the second quarter. At the midway point, Calaveras had a 37-26 lead.
The second half was all about Calaveras’ defense. The Lions scored only three points in the third quarter and seven points in the final eight minutes for a total of 10 points in the second half.
“Our defense turned the game around in the second half,” Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton said.
In previous games, Calaveras had issues coming out hot in the third quarter and that wasn’t the case against Linden. Calaveras exploded for 28 points in the third quarter and added 13 more in the fourth.
Junior Jay Clifton led the way with 22 points; junior Elijah Malamed scored 19; senior Travis Byrd scored nine; junior Braeden Orlandi added eight points; and junior Logan Parmley chipped in for seven points in the blowout victory.
Calaveras (8-4) will host Delhi (3-7) at 7:30 p.m., Monday at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.