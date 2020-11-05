Frankenstein’s lab of lures conjures up catching creations

As another Halloween has come and gone, we will have to wait an entire year to do some of our favorite spooky night traditions. It will be a whole year before we get to dress up in costumes of witches and vampires, wander the streets with sugar-crazed mobs begging for candy, and carve silly and scary faces into orange gourds. However, there is one Hallows’ Eve-like activity that I practice on and off throughout the year.
I sit in my sparsely lit shed after the children have all gone to bed and the silence around is deafening, as I can hear my own thoughts. My mind runs wild with creativity. Like a mad scientist, I begin to tear into my next patient. I cut parts and pieces off of arms, legs, tails and eyes and reattach them to others, in random orders, mixing and matching. I hysterically work just trying to create the perfect creature. It’s a creature like no other. A Frankenstein’s Monster of all lures.
Yes, I do feel sorry for my tackle because I’m always in search of a better design. And on my quest to reach that goal, I often destroy an innocent little bait that deserved better. As I look into the bone pile of cut-up baits and the graveyard of lures that have seen better days, I see endless possibilities. There are slithering lizards with no legs, swimming fish without eyes, and crawling crawdads without claws. These are the ones that have lost pieces; what about the ones that are created?
Well, they are even scarier in some regards. Some have oversized zombie eyes; arms where there shouldn’t be any, and pieces that seem completely out of place. There are creations with wires sticking out of the side of their heads, hooks dangling in odd areas, just waiting to snag a fish, and blades and other components decorating like piercings. But there is usually a method to my madness and some of them turn out looking pretty good. And they catch fish.
I feel like Sid in the “Toy Story” movies. I’m the same way with lures as he is with toys. Hopefully they don’t communicate and have some devious plan to get back at me. This article was intended for last week coming into the haunted holiday. But just as Frankenstein’s Monster needed a jolt of electricity to live, I needed power to execute my writings. Happy late Halloween!
John Liechty is the owner of Xperience Fishing Guide Service in Angels Camp. Contact John at 743-9932.