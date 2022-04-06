Bullfrog tennis collects its first win by beating Calaveras 5-3

Mike Stange took over as Bret Harte’s head tennis coach nearly one year ago. And close to one year after holding his first practice with his 2021 squad, the Bullfrogs picked up their first Mother Lode League victory.
After going winless in the spring of 2021 and dropping its first three games of the 2022 season (and playing Summerville to a 3-3 tie), Bret Harte finally walked off the court victorious. Bret Harte knocked off Calaveras 5-3 Wednesday afternoon in Angels Camp for the first win under Stange.
“It’s been challenging having to field short teams,” Stange said. “I temper my expectations and we measure ourselves from the last performance we had. We’ve seen everybody once now and we know what to expect and now we are going to try and do better than what we did the last time. You always want to look at what you did before and try to improve on that. Win or lose, there are plenty of matches that we played well enough to win and that was enough to keep me happy as a coach and made me feel like everybody’s moving in the right direction. This is just now evidence that we are actually progressing.”
While Bret Harte finally has a win next to its name, the same cannot be said for Calaveras. The 5-3 loss to Bret Harte drops Calaveras to 0-4 in the league standings. And while Calaveras is still in search of that first victory, first-year head coach Bob Newman feels his team continues to progress with each match and Wednesday was no exception.
“We improved on things that we worked on,” Newman said. “We are trying to identify in each match what some of our weaknesses are and I saw great improvement on our strategy and tactics while we were playing. I saw a vast improvement from our team.”
On an afternoon where Bret Harte collected its first victory as a team, senior Bullfrog Bennett Livanos recorded his first singles victory. Livanos beat Calaveras’ Connor Cooper 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 1 boys’ match.
“I was thinking that today was a rivalry game and if there was ever a game to win, this is it,” Livanos said.
In the boys No. 2 singles match, Calaveras’ Tanner Wright held on to beat Bret Harte’s Bradley Ransom 6-3, 6-7, (7-3) in one of the longest matches of the afternoon.
“I needed to push through and keep hitting the balls and as I did, I was able to make it in and score some points,” Wright said about playing such a long match. “He (Ransom) was a very good opponent. He had very good ball control and was able to move very well.”
When asked what he saw from Wright against Ransom, Newman said, “I saw better strategies and tactics from Tanner today. He tends to play sometimes a little boring and this time he mixed in a variety of different shots to create opportunities and he did that much better today.”
Bret Harte was unable to field a No. 1 boys’ doubles team, thus giving Calaveras a forfeit victory. Neither team could field a No. 2 boys’ doubles team.
Bret Harte’s No. 1 girls’ doubles team continued to roll, as the duo of freshman Olivia Burke and sophomore Meredith Grotto knocked off Calaveras’ Katie Amestoy and Virginia Da Ross 6-4, 6-3. The team of Grotto and Burke have now won three straight matches and Burke feels the chemistry between herself and Grotto continues to grow each time they take the court.
“I think we are clicking very well,” Burke said. “I kind of have more of a back advantage and she has more of an advantage in the front, so we are working very well together. I think we performed pretty well today. There are always things you can fix, but I think we did really well.”
In the No. 2 girls’ doubles match, Bret Harte’s Caroline Krpan and Janessa Dolan beat Calaveras’ duo of Perrin Horn and Alexa Molina 6-1, 6-0. In the mixed doubles match, Calaveras’ Jake Robinson and Heaven Nieves beat Bret Harte’s Trent Livanos and Melanie Barraza 1-6, 6-4, (10-3).
Senior Bullfrog Isabella Kuntzweiler had a long and impressive match with Calaveras’ Taylor Horn in the No. 1 girls’ singles match. At one point, Kuntzweiler trailed Horn 5-love in the first and was able to regroup and pick up a 7-6, 6-1 victory.
“This was definitely something that is going to boost her confidence,” Stange said about Kuntzweiler’s win over Horn. “She was down 5-love in the first set and I kinda went out there and made some adjustments and gave her a game plan, and she executed it exactly how it was supposed to be executed. I think she won the last 11 of 13 games toward the end of the match. For her to trust in what I was trying to get her to do, see that it was working, and continue to do that, it was a huge mental step forward and a big confidence booster.”
And in the No. 2 girls’ singles match, Bret Harte’s Jamee Zahniser defeated Calaveras’ Laighanna Lemos 6-2, 6-4.
Now that Stange has captured his first win as Bret Harte’s head coach, did he have any special celebration planned afterwards?
“Even though it’s our first win, it’s still just a win,” Stange said. “I’m going to go home and have a bowl of cereal, no cake tonight. It’s something that I’m very happy for the kids and it really boosts their confidence and shows that they are getting better, and it gives me more confidence in what I’m doing as a coach.”