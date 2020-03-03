Bret Harte tops Calaveras on the links
Enterprise photo by Guy Dossi

In the first Mother Lode League golf match of the year, the Bret Harte Bullfrogs beat Calaveras 225-263 Tuesday afternoon at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.

For Bret Harte, RJ Oatts earned medalist honors by shooting a 40; Anthony Salvi shot a 42; BJ Singh carded a 46; Karol Okulski shot a 48; and Kieran Rymple finished with a 49.

Isaiah Martinez shot a career-low 43 for Calaveras; Max Brant carded a 49; Hannah Smith and Bradley Fuller each shot a 55; and Logan Salemme finished with a 61.

On Feb. 26, Calaveras beat Linden 277-289. Martinez led the way with a 46; Smith shot a 49; Brant finished with a 58; David Aceves carded a 61; and Salemme shot a 63.

Up next for Bret Harte (1-0 MLL) is Argonaut at 3 p.m., Thursday in Ione, while Calaveras (0-1 MLL) will host Amador at 3 p.m., Thursday at La Contenta in Valley Springs.

