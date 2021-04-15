Golfers return to Forest Meadows as popular 9-hole course reopens

It’s difficult to look at COVID-19 and say that something good has come because of it. However, one case that can be made is that golf has made a resurgence since the virus hit slightly over a year ago.
The proof of that is the reopening of Forest Meadows Golf Course in Murphys. After the 2019 golf season, which typically runs from April through November, it was decided by the course owners, Sierra Golf Management, that the course would not open for the 2020 season.
But with golf being a sport that allows people to get outside and exercise while staying socially distant, golfers have been flocking to the links. Seeing the pilgrimage many have made to golf courses over the past year, Sierra Golf Management decided the time was right to open up Forest Meadows Golf Course and that day will be Friday.
“Nationwide, golf is up because of Covid,” chief operating officer for Sierra Golf Management Dan Bacci said. “It’s one of those things that people can get out of the house and do. Even during the dark days of Covid, people were playing. They were socially distanced and more people were walking or taking single carts. They were able to play golf, while other businesses and gyms were closed. We saw an increase in play and new faces coming out and golf has made a little bit of a comeback after years of being on a downturn.”
Forest Meadows Golf Course is just one of 18 courses owned by Sierra Golf Management and has been owned and operated by the company for 10 years. While the decision to close the course in 2019 was a difficult one, the lack of profit was the overriding factor. There was a community effort to purchase the course, but that also fell through.
“It was because of financial reasons,” Bacci said about why there was no plan to open the course in 2020. “There was not enough revenue coming in. Golf was dying out and there was a lack of support for the community. Golf just wasn’t doing well at all. It was a hard decision, and nobody likes to make that call, but, you know, dollars and cents.”
Since the decision was made to reopen the nine-hole course, Sierra Golf Management has had many of its 400 employees working on the grounds to get them back into playing shape.
“We’ve been hitting it hard for the last few weeks,” Bacci said. “It’s really responded well. It’ll continue to improve over the next month or so. But we wouldn’t open if it wasn’t in good enough shape to open. Every day the place is just getting better and better.”
Once word began to spread that Forest Meadows Golf Course would open, the community excitement began to ramp up.
“We’ve had a lot of people coming down and just driving through the parking lot and seeing us working and saying, ‘Is it true that you guys are going to be open,’ and they are just really excited,” Bacci said.
Prices to play will range from $19 to $53 and kids can play for $10 during the week and $15 during the weekends. While nothing is currently set in stone, Bacci believes that eventually leagues, scrambles and clubs will once again be a part of the action. And even though the course only offers nine holes, Bacci feels the setting is what makes Forest Meadows a special place to play.
“It’s just beautiful,” Bacci said. “It’s one of the prettiest settings around. Even though it’s a nine-hole course, you could play it twice for 18, but it’s a good test of golf. The conditions are going to be good and it’s a great place to play.”
The golf course is in the process of getting its beer and wine license and will hopefully offer craft beers and local wines, along with food. And when COVID-19 restrictions lighten up, there’s also a possibility that live music and larger gatherings will return to the course.
“I’m optimistic,” Bacci said. “I love the place, but it’s very difficult to love it when it’s not performing. It’s not going to be a miracle and we are not going to turn it around all this year, but maybe we can put a dent in it and stay on a positive note and look to the future. We just want to see new faces and people who are interested to come on down, have a beer, play a round of golf, and hopefully enjoy themselves.”