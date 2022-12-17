Bullfrogs erase a double-digit deficit, but fall in overtime to McLane

SONORA – There was a lot that Bret Harte head coach Brian Barnett was happy to see when his Bullfrogs took on the McLane Highlanders on Saturday afternoon in Sonora.
Not only did Bret Harte overcome a double-digit deficit, but the Bullfrogs were able to force overtime.
What Barnett wasn’t happy to see was the abundance of turnovers that forced Bret Harte to play from behind the majority of the night. And even with forcing overtime, the Bullfrogs were unable to capture the victory.
Bret Harte lost to McLane 65-53 on Saturday at Oak Pavilion, the home of the Columbia College Claim Jumpers.
“We had so many good things and we handled pressure at times and then we didn’t handle the pressure and were juggling guys to see who could handle the pressure,” Barnett said. “We are still trying to figure out varsity basketball, which includes the pressure and the physicality.”
McLane applied a full-court press all game and early in the first quarter, that press forced a number of Bret Harte turnovers. The Highlanders used their defensive pressure to go ahead 8-1 with 3:54 to play in the first quarter. Bret Harte cut the deficit to four with an and-1 basket from senior Caden Apley, who converted the free throw to complete the play. McLane led by 11 with 55 seconds to play and Bret Harte ended the quarter with points in the paint from Apley with an assist from junior Jacob Archer. At the end of the opening quarter, Bret Harte trailed 18-9.
Bret Harte began to figure out McLane’s press, which resulted in a number of baskets from Apley in the paint. After scoring seven points in the first quarter, Apley scored 10 in the second, which included going 4 for 4 from the free throw line.
“That was a pretty open spot for me,” Apley said about being able to score when McLane’s press was broken. “I like big post moves and I was able to finish at the hoop.”
With six minutes to play in the half, Bret Harte trailed 24-13. The Bullfrogs went on a 7-2 run, which included a 3-point basket from senior Carston Weidmann, which brought Bret Harte to within six on the scoreboard. The Highlanders got some breathing room with back-to-back baskets to go back ahead by 10. In the final two minutes of the half, Bret Harte scored seven points, which included an and-1 from junior Chance Herndon and four more points from Apley, which cut the deficit to three. A 3-point basket at the buzzer gave McLane a 33-27 halftime lead.
Trailing by six to start the second half, the Bullfrogs were able to take care of the ball a lot better, which resulted in outscoring McLane 13-8. Bret Harte’s final basket of the third quarter came from Archer, which put the Bullfrogs up 40-39 with 1:40 to play in the quarter. But for the second time in the game, McLane hit a shot at the buzzer, which gave the Highlanders a 41-40 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
The two teams exchanged the lead a number of times in the fourth quarter and following two free throws from Archer and points in the paint from Apley, the Bullfrogs led 48-46 with 3:55 to play. Trailing by one late in the quarter, Bret Harte tied the game at 51-51 with a free throw from Weidmann. McLane had a chance to win the game on the final shot, but freshman Tumiso Owens got a hand on the ball for the block to force overtime.
In overtime, Bret Harte was dominated by McLane. The Highlanders made back-to-back 3-point baskets, which took all the wind from Bret Harte’s sails. Bret Harte got outscored 14-2 in overtime and lost 65-53.
“We had our ups and downs, and we should have stuck with it and kept pushing, but unfortunately, we didn’t hit our shots,” Apley said. “We should have played harder than we did.”
Bret Harte is typically a solid 3-point shooting team but finished the night with only two baskets from downtown, as the majority of its offensive production came from the paint and the free throw line.
“We took what they gave us,” Barnett said. “We got a lot in transition and took it and that was good. We could have spotted up more because the game was so helter-skelter, but we got our heads down in going to the basket.”
Apley scored a game-high 23 points, which included going 7 for 7 from the charity stripe; Archer and Weidmann each scored eight points; Herndon scored seven points; Owens scored three points; and the senior duo of Jonah Melton-Cato and Nathan Reeves each scored two points in the loss.
“Our guys battled, and I thought we did a great job against their pressure in the second half,” Barnett said. “We just didn’t finish as well towards the end.”
On Friday night, Bret Harte lost on the road to the Vanguard Prep Lions 60-45 in Modesto. The Bullfrogs trailed 21-10 at the end of the first quarter and after outscoring the Lions 10-8 in the second, trailed 29-20 at halftime. Bret Harte got outscored 18-15 in the third quarter and 13-10 in the fourth.
Bret Harte’s biggest issue was its inability to slow down Vanguard junior Isaiah Waters, who finished the night with a game-high 34 points.
“We didn’t have an answer (for Waters) and I’ll take the blame for that,” Barnett said. “We could have done a different scheme and I had the hour drive home to second guess myself the entire time. I think we walked into the venue and never really took them seriously and they came out serious and their big guy was better than we expected, and he took it to us.”
In the loss to Vanguard Prep, Owens scored eight points; Archer scored 10; Herndon scored two; senior Walker Maurer scored three; Weidmann scored a team-high 12 points; Apley scored eight; and junior Austin Blodgett scored two.