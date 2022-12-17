Bullfrogs erase a double-digit deficit, but fall in overtime to McLane
Bret Harte lost to McLane 65-53 in overtime on Saturday afternoon in Sonora. 

SONORA – There was a lot that Bret Harte head coach Brian Barnett was happy to see when his Bullfrogs took on the McLane Highlanders on Saturday afternoon in Sonora.

Not only did Bret Harte overcome a double-digit deficit, but the Bullfrogs were able to force overtime.

Bret Harte junior Walker Maurer runs the offense in the first quarter. 
Bret Harte senior Carston Weidmann draws contact against McLane. 
Bret Harte senior Caden Apley scored a game-high 23 points. 
Bret Harte's Carston Weidmann scored eight points against McLane. 
Bret Harte junior Jacob Archer goes up for a layup in the second half. 
Bret Harte freshman Tumiso Owens prepares to shoot a 3-point basket against McLane. 
