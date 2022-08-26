Late surge not enough to land Bret Harte in the win column

GARDEN VALLEY – With 1:38 to play in the game, Bret Harte trailed the Golden Sierra Grizzlies 15-7. The Bullfrogs desperately needed to get the ball back in the hands of their offense, who had just scored their first touchdown of the season.
Bret Harte looked to force a turnover and with time winding down, the ball popped out at the Bret Harte 30-yard line and the Bullfrog defense did its job as they recovered the loose ball. The fumble recovery gave the Bret Harte offense one final chance to move down the field and attempt to tie the game.
The fumble recovery was the good fortune that had been eluding the Bullfrogs all night and to see something finally break in their direction was exactly what senior Ezra Radabaugh had been waiting for all night long.
“We kept the faith the whole time,” Radabaugh said. “We knew that something like that could happen and when we got that ball, we knew that we had a chance to win, and it felt amazing to get that ball back.”
Unfortunately for Bret Harte, the comeback was not meant to be. The big drive ended with an interception returned for a touchdown to put the game away. The Bullfrogs dropped their second game of the season with a 21-7 loss to Golden Sierra Thursday night in Garden Valley.
“I’m really proud of the team for having belief today,” Bret Harte head coach Kelly Osborn said. “They believed that they could win the game and you could hear the way that the kids on the sideline were cheering, and everyone was in it. Nobody doubted us at that moment, but we just didn’t execute very well, and they had a pick-6 that kind of broke our back, and we just weren’t able to put them away.”
The Bullfrogs entered Thursday night’s game a little banged up. Bret Harte was without Dakota Stephens, its starting linebacker/fullback, along with three starting offensive linemen. The freshman brother duo of Brendan and Carson Prescott stepped up and got the start at center and right guard.
“We had two freshmen starting on the offensive line at center and right guard and I’m proud of them because they played varsity football today,” Osborn said. “They are young, but they didn’t back down from the challenge and they took it on, and they are going to be better for it because they got some experience playing for the guys who were hurt.”
Bret Harte didn’t score its touchdown until late in the fourth quarter. However, the way the Bullfrogs moved the ball on the opening drive gave those rooting for the purple and gold the hope that reaching the end zone would be done more often than not. Senior quarterback Dylan Knick used his legs to gain positive yardage and first-year player Troy Dragomanovich filled in for Stephens at fullback and picked up two first downs on the opening drive, which included rumbling for a 13-yard gain.
Following a 12-yard completion from Knick to junior Austin Blodgett, Bret Harte had the ball inside the Golden Sierra 10-yard line. On second-and-goal, Knick had the ball stripped from him and Golden Sierra took over on its own 8-yard line.
“I take full responsibility for that turnover,” Knick said. “It definitely just shut our momentum down.”
Golden Sierra had the ball the remaining 5:19 of the first quarter. Early in the second quarter, Bret Harte had a break go its way when a Grizzly touchdown was called back because of a penalty. Golden Sierra got called for a number of infractions on the drive, which set up a third-and-37 at the Bret Harte 44. The Bullfrogs were one play away from forcing a punt, but instead, Golden Sierra connected for a 44-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead with 10:53 to play in the first half.
“It hurts a lot, but you just know that you have to go back to practice and start working on that,” Radabaugh said about giving up a touchdown on third-and-27. “We know that next week we are going to be working really hard on defense and on coverage because those kinds of plays killed us.”
Bret Harte couldn’t answer with a solid drive following the Golden Sierra touchdown and turned the ball over on downs at the Grizzly 40. The Bullfrog defense stepped up and got the ball back for the offense after stopping Golden Sierra’s fake punt attempt. However, an interception on the following play gave the ball right back to the Grizzlies.
The half ended with Bret Harte trailing 7-0. And even though the Bullfrogs had turned the ball over twice and allowed a long touchdown, they were only down by one score and Knick knew that one play could swing the momentum right back Bret Harte’s way.
“The first half was over and last year we were a second half team, and it was close enough that I thought we could get something going and make a comeback,” Knick said.
Golden Sierra had possession for five minutes to begin the third quarter, but its drive ended with a punt, which was downed at the Bret Harte 1-yard line. On Bret Harte’s first play of the second half, Radabaugh was taken down in the end zone for a safety to give Golden Sierra a 9-0 lead. The safety was the only play that resulted in points the rest of the quarter and heading into the final 12 minutes of play, the Bullfrogs trailed 9-0.
Early in the fourth quarter, Golden Sierra went ahead 15-0 after a 36-yard touchdown pass. With time becoming a factor, the Bullfrogs decided to try their luck through the air. Knick had his best drive of the season and completed passes to Radabaugh for 24, 12 and 15 yards.
“It felt good,” Knick said about connecting with Radabaugh through the air. “We were able to connect on those short passes and got some extra yards on those plays.”
Bret Harte moved the ball to the Golden Sierra five, but a personal foul pushed the Bullfrogs back to the 20. Knick connected with Karson Thomasy for 10 yards and then hit Radabaugh on a quick slant for a 10-yard touchdown.
“When I was a freshman, I was trained to be a wide receiver,” Radabaugh said. “Dylan (Knick) and I have always had that chemistry. Being able to connect and go down the field and score felt great. That was our first score of the whole season, and it was exciting.”
Osborn added, “Ezra catches the ball pretty well and Dylan feels confident getting it to him and he (Knick) knows that he’ll (Radabaugh) go up and make the grab.”
Radabaugh added the PAT and the Bullfrogs trailed by eight with 5:38 to play. An unsuccessful onside kick gave Golden Sierra possession on the Bret Harte 49. The Grizzlies chewed up four minutes of clock, only to fumble the ball back to the Bullfrogs with 1:38 to play, but 28 seconds later, the game was put on ice with the pick-6.
Knick finished the game 8 for 19 for 94 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Radabaugh had four receptions for 61 yards and one score to lead the Bullfrogs, while Thomasy had three catches for 21 yards and Blodgett had one reception for 12 yards. Knick rushed for 40 yards on 11 carries; Dragomanovich had 21 yards on eight carries; Pullin had 21 yards on three carries; and Radabaugh had 18 yards on seven attempts. As a team, Bret Harte rushed for 100 yards and had 194 yards of total offense. Golden Sierra had 150 yards through the air, 157 on the ground for 307 total yards.
“Golden Sierra came out ready tonight and we felt like we were ready, and we felt that we matched up really well with them,” Osborn said. “We had a chance to be in this ball game right to the end and I appreciate our fight, but it’s still disheartening. Yeah, I’m definitely going to lose some sleep over this one.”