Late surge not enough to land Bret Harte in the win column
Bret Harte junior Troy Dragomanovich rumbles for positive yardage against Golden Sierra. 

GARDEN VALLEY – With 1:38 to play in the game, Bret Harte trailed the Golden Sierra Grizzlies 15-7. The Bullfrogs desperately needed to get the ball back in the hands of their offense, who had just scored their first touchdown of the season.

Bret Harte looked to force a turnover and with time winding down, the ball popped out at the Bret Harte 30-yard line and the Bullfrog defense did its job as they recovered the loose ball. The fumble recovery gave the Bret Harte offense one final chance to move down the field and attempt to tie the game.

Bret Harte head coach Kelly Osborn talks with quarterback Dylan Knick. 
Bret Harte's Austin Blodgett makes a catch for 12 yards. 
Quarterback Dylan Knick looks for running room in the first quarter against Golden Sierra. 
Bret Harte's Josh Bragg looks to make a play on defense. 
Senior Ezra Radabaugh runs the ball in the third quarter. 
Bret Harte's Karson Thomasy had three receptions against Golden Sierra. 
Ezra Radabaugh had 61 yards receiving and one touchdown. 
